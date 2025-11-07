School Holiday on 8 November 2025 (Saturday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday November 8, 2025 - As November approaches, students and parents across India eagerly look forward to the list of upcoming school holidays to plan their schedules, trips, and study routines. Since school holidays in India vary by state, region, and education board, students and parents are looking for school holiday tomorrow 8 November, 2025. In India, school holidays are usually determined by state government notifications, local festivals, or national events. While some weekends automatically become holidays, others depend on regional observances or religious occasions. Therefore, understanding the holiday calendar for 8 November 2025 helps students stay updated and make better plans for their academic and leisure activities.

Is 8 November 2025 a School Holiday in India?

According to the 2025 holiday calendars released by most state governments and education departments, 8 November 2025 (Saturday) is not a nationwide school holiday. However, the observance of holidays often varies from one state to another, depending on local festivals and regional events. In some states, schools may remain closed on this day if it coincides with a local celebration, religious festival, or weekend off (for schools following a Saturday holiday schedule). Therefore, it is advisable for students and parents to check the local school holiday list or the official education department notification for confirmation.