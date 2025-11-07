School Holiday on 8 November 2025 (Saturday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday November 8, 2025 - As November approaches, students and parents across India eagerly look forward to the list of upcoming school holidays to plan their schedules, trips, and study routines. Since school holidays in India vary by state, region, and education board, students and parents are looking for school holiday tomorrow 8 November, 2025. In India, school holidays are usually determined by state government notifications, local festivals, or national events. While some weekends automatically become holidays, others depend on regional observances or religious occasions. Therefore, understanding the holiday calendar for 8 November 2025 helps students stay updated and make better plans for their academic and leisure activities.
Is 8 November 2025 a School Holiday in India?
According to the 2025 holiday calendars released by most state governments and education departments, 8 November 2025 (Saturday) is not a nationwide school holiday. However, the observance of holidays often varies from one state to another, depending on local festivals and regional events. In some states, schools may remain closed on this day if it coincides with a local celebration, religious festival, or weekend off (for schools following a Saturday holiday schedule). Therefore, it is advisable for students and parents to check the local school holiday list or the official education department notification for confirmation.
State-wise Update on School Holidays
Karnataka School Holiday Tomorrow
In Karnataka, 8 November 2025 marks the observance of Kanaka Ekadashi, a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this auspicious day, many devotees fast and visit temples to offer prayers. While Kanaka Ekadashi is an important spiritual occasion, it is not declared as a public or statewide school holiday by the Karnataka government. However, some private and religious schools may choose to remain closed in observance of the festival, especially in regions where the celebration holds greater local importance. Students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools or local education authorities for confirmation about the holiday on this date.
Tamil Nadu Schools Closed Due to Rain
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu until November 11, 2025 attributed to a persistent cyclonic circulation over the state's interior. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai anticipates moderate to heavy rain in several districts of central and western Tamil Nadu in the coming days. Therefore students and parents can expect school holiday tomorrow in several affected districts.
State-wise Update on School Holidays
|
State
|
Holiday on 8 November 2025?
|
Details
|
Karnataka
|
Yes
|
Schools in Karnataka are listed as closed for Kanakadasa Jayanti on 8 Nov.
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Expected
|
Schools Closed Due to Rain
|
Other states (general)
|
No / Unspecified
|
For many states, 8 Nov is not listed as a school holiday.
Note -
-
8 November 2025 falls on a Saturday, which means schools that observe 2nd Saturday as a holiday will remain closed.
-
Holiday schedules may vary depending on state education boards, CBSE/ICSE calendars, and local notifications.
State Wise School Holiday List in November 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation