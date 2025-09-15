RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

UP NEET Counselling 2025: Download Round 2 Merit List Today at upneet.gov.in

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 15, 2025, 13:51 IST

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, will release the UP NEET 2025 Round 2 Merit List today, September 15, 2025, at upneet.gov.in. Students who registered for Round 2 counselling can download the PDF to check their names and ranks. Qualified candidates must complete choice filling between September 15 and 18, 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UP NEET Counselling 2025: Download Round 2 Merit List Today at upneet.gov.in
UP NEET Counselling 2025: Download Round 2 Merit List Today at upneet.gov.in
Register for Result Updates

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, will publish the UP NEET 2025 Round 2 Merit List PDF today, September 15, 2025.

All students who joined the UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 can check this list to know if they are selected for the next step. The merit list will show the names and details of students who are eligible to move forward in the counselling process.

The UP NEET Round 2 Merit List PDF 2025 will be available on the official website at upneet.gov.in. Students should visit the website and download the list to check their results easily.

UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates

Candidates can check the table below for UP NEET Counselling 2025 round 2 important dates:

S. No.

Activity/Details

Dates

1.

Online registration & document upload

From 10.09.2025 (05:00 PM) to 15.09.2025 (11:00 AM)

2.

Payment of registration fee & security deposit

From 10.09.2025 (11:00 AM) to 15.09.2025 (02:00 PM)

3.

Merit list declaration

15.09.2025

4.

Online choice filling

From 15.09.2025 (05:00 PM) to 18.09.2025 (05:00 PM)

5.

Seat allotment result declaration

19.09.2025

6.

Download of allotment letter & admission

From 20.09.2025 to 26.09.2025

Steps to Check UP NEET 2025 Round 2 Merit List

Check the following steps to check UP NEET 2025 Round 2 Merit List:

Step 1: Go to the official UP NEET counselling website upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the News/Notifications or Counselling & Allotment section.

Step 3: Click the UP NEET Round-2 Merit List / State Merit List (PDF) link.

Step 4: Download and open the PDF.

Step 5: Search your name, NEET roll number, or application number.

Step 6: If your name appears, note your category/state rank and proceed with registration/choice filling within the given window; if not, contact the official helpline.

Step 7: Save a screenshot or print the page showing your details for records.

Also read: TS ICET 2025: TGICET Final Round Counselling Begins at tgicet.nic.in; Apply Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

Related Stories

 

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News