UP NEET Counselling 2025: Download Round 2 Merit List Today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, will publish the UP NEET 2025 Round 2 Merit List PDF today, September 15, 2025.
All students who joined the UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 can check this list to know if they are selected for the next step. The merit list will show the names and details of students who are eligible to move forward in the counselling process.
The UP NEET Round 2 Merit List PDF 2025 will be available on the official website at upneet.gov.in. Students should visit the website and download the list to check their results easily.
UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates
Candidates can check the table below for UP NEET Counselling 2025 round 2 important dates:
|
S. No.
|
Activity/Details
|
Dates
|
1.
|
Online registration & document upload
|
From 10.09.2025 (05:00 PM) to 15.09.2025 (11:00 AM)
|
2.
|
Payment of registration fee & security deposit
|
From 10.09.2025 (11:00 AM) to 15.09.2025 (02:00 PM)
|
3.
|
Merit list declaration
|
15.09.2025
|
4.
|
Online choice filling
|
From 15.09.2025 (05:00 PM) to 18.09.2025 (05:00 PM)
|
5.
|
Seat allotment result declaration
|
19.09.2025
|
6.
|
Download of allotment letter & admission
|
From 20.09.2025 to 26.09.2025
Steps to Check UP NEET 2025 Round 2 Merit List
Check the following steps to check UP NEET 2025 Round 2 Merit List:
Step 1: Go to the official UP NEET counselling website upneet.gov.in.
Step 2: Open the News/Notifications or Counselling & Allotment section.
Step 3: Click the UP NEET Round-2 Merit List / State Merit List (PDF) link.
Step 4: Download and open the PDF.
Step 5: Search your name, NEET roll number, or application number.
Step 6: If your name appears, note your category/state rank and proceed with registration/choice filling within the given window; if not, contact the official helpline.
Step 7: Save a screenshot or print the page showing your details for records.
