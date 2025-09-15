UP NEET Counselling 2025: Download Round 2 Merit List Today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, will publish the UP NEET 2025 Round 2 Merit List PDF today, September 15, 2025.

All students who joined the UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 can check this list to know if they are selected for the next step. The merit list will show the names and details of students who are eligible to move forward in the counselling process.

The UP NEET Round 2 Merit List PDF 2025 will be available on the official website at upneet.gov.in. Students should visit the website and download the list to check their results easily.

UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates

Candidates can check the table below for UP NEET Counselling 2025 round 2 important dates: