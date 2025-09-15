RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

TS ICET 2025: TGICET Final Round Counselling Begins at tgicet.nic.in; Apply Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 15, 2025, 12:37 IST

TS ICET 2025 counselling has entered its final round for MBA and MCA admissions in Telangana. The registration started on September 15, 2025, and the last date for seat allotment is September 20, 2025. Students must register, pay the fee, attend certificate verification, and follow the given schedule with all required documents to secure admission.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
TGICET Final Round Counselling Begins at tgicet.nic.in
TGICET Final Round Counselling Begins at tgicet.nic.in
Register for Result Updates

TS ICET 2025: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 counselling has now reached its final round. This is the last chance for students who wish to join MBA and MCA courses in universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana. The registration for this round started on September 15, 2025, at the official website tgicet.nic.in.

Click here: TGICET Final Round Counselling Apply Link

In this phase, eligible students need to register online, pay the counselling fee, and book their slot for certificate verification. Since this is the final opportunity to get a seat, candidates are advised to check the eligibility rules carefully, keep all documents ready, and follow the given schedule strictly. The final seat allotment results will be declared on or before September 20, 2025, by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Click here: TGICET Final Round Counselling Schedule 2025 PDF

TGICET Final Round Counselling 2025 Schedule

Candidates can check the given table below for the TS ICET 2025 Revised Final Phase Schedule 2025:

S. No

Details

Dates

1

Online filing of Basic Information, Fee Payment & Slot Booking for Certificate Verification (for new candidates)

15-09-2025

2

Certificate Verification (for slot booked candidates)

16-09-2025

3

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification

16-09-2025 to 17-09-2025

4

Freezing of Options

17-09-2025

5

Provisional Allotment of Seats

On or before 20-09-2025

6

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through Website

20-09-2025 to 22-09-2025

7

Reporting at the Allotted College

22-09-2025 to 23-09-2025

Documents Required for TS ICET 2025 Certificate Verification

Related Stories

Students going for TS ICET 2025 counselling must bring the following documents to the help-line centres for certificate verification:

  • TS ICET 2025 Rank Card and Hall Ticket

  • Aadhaar Card (ID proof)

  • Marks memos of SSC, Intermediate, and Degree

  • Provisional Degree Certificate (if completed)

  • Transfer Certificate (T.C.)

  • Study or Bonafide Certificates from Class 9 up to Graduation

  • Income Certificate (if needed)

  • EWS Certificate and Integrated Community Certificate (if applicable)

Also read: Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Counselling Choice Selection From Today, Sept 15, For Ayush Courses

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News