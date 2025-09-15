TS ICET 2025: TGICET Final Round Counselling Begins at tgicet.nic.in; Apply Here

TS ICET 2025: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 counselling has now reached its final round. This is the last chance for students who wish to join MBA and MCA courses in universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana. The registration for this round started on September 15, 2025, at the official website tgicet.nic.in.

Click here: TGICET Final Round Counselling Apply Link

In this phase, eligible students need to register online, pay the counselling fee, and book their slot for certificate verification. Since this is the final opportunity to get a seat, candidates are advised to check the eligibility rules carefully, keep all documents ready, and follow the given schedule strictly. The final seat allotment results will be declared on or before September 20, 2025, by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).