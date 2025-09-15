TS ICET 2025: TGICET Final Round Counselling Begins at tgicet.nic.in; Apply Here

TS ICET 2025: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 counselling has now reached its final round. This is the last chance for students who wish to join MBA and MCA courses in universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana. The registration for this round started on September 15, 2025, at the official website tgicet.nic.in.
In this phase, eligible students need to register online, pay the counselling fee, and book their slot for certificate verification. Since this is the final opportunity to get a seat, candidates are advised to check the eligibility rules carefully, keep all documents ready, and follow the given schedule strictly. The final seat allotment results will be declared on or before September 20, 2025, by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).
TGICET Final Round Counselling 2025 Schedule
Candidates can check the given table below for the TS ICET 2025 Revised Final Phase Schedule 2025:
|
S. No
|
Details
|
Dates
|
1
|
Online filing of Basic Information, Fee Payment & Slot Booking for Certificate Verification (for new candidates)
|
15-09-2025
|
2
|
Certificate Verification (for slot booked candidates)
|
16-09-2025
|
3
|
Exercising Options after Certificate Verification
|
16-09-2025 to 17-09-2025
|
4
|
Freezing of Options
|
17-09-2025
|
5
|
Provisional Allotment of Seats
|
On or before 20-09-2025
|
6
|
Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through Website
|
20-09-2025 to 22-09-2025
|
7
|
Reporting at the Allotted College
|
22-09-2025 to 23-09-2025
Documents Required for TS ICET 2025 Certificate Verification
Students going for TS ICET 2025 counselling must bring the following documents to the help-line centres for certificate verification:
-
TS ICET 2025 Rank Card and Hall Ticket
-
Aadhaar Card (ID proof)
-
Marks memos of SSC, Intermediate, and Degree
-
Provisional Degree Certificate (if completed)
-
Transfer Certificate (T.C.)
-
Study or Bonafide Certificates from Class 9 up to Graduation
-
Income Certificate (if needed)
-
EWS Certificate and Integrated Community Certificate (if applicable)
