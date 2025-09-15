Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Counselling Choice Selection From Today, Sept 15, For Ayush Courses

Karnataka NEET UG 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will start the choice selection process for NEET UG 2025 round 2 AYUSH admissions from September 15, 2:00 PM. This option will remain open until September 16, 1:00 PM on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to KEA, students who got a seat in round 2 counselling can select from Choice 1, Choice 2, or Choice 3. It is advised that candidates discuss with their parents before making the final decision.

For students selecting Choice 1 or Choice 2, the admission fee must be paid between September 15, 2:00 PM and September 16, 4:30 PM. The payment can be made through UPI, credit card, debit card, net banking, challan, or other online methods.

Students who choose Choice 1 must also download the seat confirmation slip before 4:30 PM on September 16, after their payment is confirmed. They should then report to their allotted college with all required documents before 5:30 PM on September 16.