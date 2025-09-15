RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Counselling Choice Selection From Today, Sept 15, For Ayush Courses

Sep 15, 2025, 11:35 IST

Karnataka NEET UG 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has opened the round 2 choice selection for NEET UG 2025 AYUSH admissions from today, September 15 (2:00 PM) to September 16 (1:00 PM). Candidates must choose from Choice 1, 2, or 3. Fee payment and confirmation slip deadlines vary based on the selected choice. Reporting to allotted colleges ends on September 16, 5:30 PM.

Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Counselling Choice Selection From Today, Sept 15
Karnataka NEET UG 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will start the choice selection process for NEET UG 2025 round 2 AYUSH admissions from September 15, 2:00 PM. This option will remain open until September 16, 1:00 PM on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to KEA, students who got a seat in round 2 counselling can select from Choice 1, Choice 2, or Choice 3. It is advised that candidates discuss with their parents before making the final decision.

For students selecting Choice 1 or Choice 2, the admission fee must be paid between September 15, 2:00 PM and September 16, 4:30 PM. The payment can be made through UPI, credit card, debit card, net banking, challan, or other online methods.

Students who choose Choice 1 must also download the seat confirmation slip before 4:30 PM on September 16, after their payment is confirmed. They should then report to their allotted college with all required documents before 5:30 PM on September 16.

Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Important Dates

Check the table below for the Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Important Dates:

Sl. No

Details

Dates & Time

01

Candidates can make Choice entry (select Choice and save it). Once submitted, no changes will be allowed.

From 2:00 PM on 15-09-2025 up to 1:00 PM on 16-09-2025

02

Fee payment for Choice-1, Choice-2 selected candidates only (through online / credit card / debit card / UPI / Net Banking / Challan).

From 2:00 PM on 15-09-2025 up to 4:30 PM on 16-09-2025

03

Confirmation Slip download is available only for Choice-1 candidates, after successful payment confirmation.

Before 4:30 PM on 16-09-2025

04

Candidates allotted in Choice-1 must report to the allotted colleges with all original documents and photocopies.

16-09-2025 before 5:30 PM

Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Choice Selection Options

Candidates in the Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling round 2 must select one option out of the three choices provided by KEA. These choices decide whether they will keep the allotted seat, or exit the counselling process.

Choice

Condition

Choice 1

Fully satisfied with the seat in round 2, will join the allotted college, pay the fee, download Confirmation Slip, complete online verification, and not take part in further rounds.

Choice 2

Satisfied with the round 2 seat, will pay the fee and join, but still wants to participate in round 3 for a better seat.

Choice 3

Not satisfied with the round 2 seat, will not take this seat, and will not participate in the next rounds either.

