Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Counselling Choice Selection From Today, Sept 15, For Ayush Courses

Karnataka NEET UG 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will start the choice selection process for NEET UG 2025 round 2 AYUSH admissions from September 15, 2:00 PM. This option will remain open until September 16, 1:00 PM on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
According to KEA, students who got a seat in round 2 counselling can select from Choice 1, Choice 2, or Choice 3. It is advised that candidates discuss with their parents before making the final decision.
For students selecting Choice 1 or Choice 2, the admission fee must be paid between September 15, 2:00 PM and September 16, 4:30 PM. The payment can be made through UPI, credit card, debit card, net banking, challan, or other online methods.
Students who choose Choice 1 must also download the seat confirmation slip before 4:30 PM on September 16, after their payment is confirmed. They should then report to their allotted college with all required documents before 5:30 PM on September 16.
Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Important Dates
Check the table below for the Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Important Dates:
|
Sl. No
|
Details
|
Dates & Time
|
01
|
Candidates can make Choice entry (select Choice and save it). Once submitted, no changes will be allowed.
|
From 2:00 PM on 15-09-2025 up to 1:00 PM on 16-09-2025
|
02
|
Fee payment for Choice-1, Choice-2 selected candidates only (through online / credit card / debit card / UPI / Net Banking / Challan).
|
From 2:00 PM on 15-09-2025 up to 4:30 PM on 16-09-2025
|
03
|
Confirmation Slip download is available only for Choice-1 candidates, after successful payment confirmation.
|
Before 4:30 PM on 16-09-2025
|
04
|
Candidates allotted in Choice-1 must report to the allotted colleges with all original documents and photocopies.
|
16-09-2025 before 5:30 PM
Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Choice Selection Options
Candidates in the Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling round 2 must select one option out of the three choices provided by KEA. These choices decide whether they will keep the allotted seat, or exit the counselling process.
|
Choice
|
Condition
|
Choice 1
|
Fully satisfied with the seat in round 2, will join the allotted college, pay the fee, download Confirmation Slip, complete online verification, and not take part in further rounds.
|
Choice 2
|
Satisfied with the round 2 seat, will pay the fee and join, but still wants to participate in round 3 for a better seat.
|
Choice 3
|
Not satisfied with the round 2 seat, will not take this seat, and will not participate in the next rounds either.
