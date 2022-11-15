Current Affairs in Short: 15 November 2022
Exhibition ‘Vaccines Injecting Hope’ inaugurated in New Delhi
- An International traveling exhibition ‘Vaccines Injecting Hope’ was inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal at the National Science Centre in New Delhi.
- NCSM and Science Museum, London have joined hands to tell the story of the global effort to develop vaccines at higher speed.
- The exhibition ‘Vaccines Injecting Hope’ aims at deciphering the science of vaccines and telling the story of how they were developed.
- The project will also further strengthen the bond between the two leading Science networks in India and the United Kingdom.
India-US joint training exercise ‘YUDH ABHYAS 22’ to commence in Uttarakhand
- The 18th edition of the Indo-US training exercise ‘YUDH ABHYAS 22’ is scheduled to be conducted in Uttarakhand in November 2022.
- Exercise YUDH ABHYAS is conducted annually between India and USA with an aim of exchanging best practices, Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures between the armies of the two countries.
- The previous edition of the exercise was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska in the US in October 2021.
- The training schedule focuses on the employment of an integrated battle group. The schedule will include all the operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement.
Gaurav Dwivedi becomes the CEO of Prasar Bharati
- Senior IAS Officer Gaurav Dwivedi has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.
- Gaurav Dwivedi, a 1995 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh will have a five-year tenure from the date he assumes charge.
- Earlier, Dwivedi served as the Chief Executive Officer of MyGovIndia, the citizen engagement platform of the Government.
- Shashi Shekhar Vempati was the Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati from 2017 to 2022. After Vempati completed his five-year tenure, Mayank Agrawal was given the additional charge of CEO Prasar Bharati.
Draft Notification issued to strengthen tourist permit regime
- With an aim to further streamline and strengthen the tourist permit regime, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification to supersede the All India Tourist Vehicle Rules, 2021.
- As per the official statement, the rules notified in 2021 provided a significant boost to the tourism sector in India by simplifying and streamlining the permit regime for tourist vehicles.
- The rules aim to simplify the procedure for All India Permit applicants and for reducing the compliance burden, the provision of authorization and All India Tourist Permit has been made independent of each other.
