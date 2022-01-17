Current Affairs in Short: 17 January 2022

Social Activist Shanti Devi passes away at 88

• Padma Shree awardee and noted social activist Shanti Devi passed away at the age of 88 in Odisha. She complained of chest pain and became unconscious. Shanti Devi was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival.

• Shanti Devi is known for her work on the development and education of tribal girls. She had also set up an ashram for the leprosy patients in the Rayagada district.

• Shanti Devi, for the most part of her life, worked for the all-around development of the tribal girl children, including the rehabilitation, education and vocational training of the orphans and destitute children.

• President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi as well as other personalities condoled her demise and prayed for her departed soul.

Polling for Punjab elections deferred by the Election Commission

• The Punjab Assembly Election has been deferred to February 20, 2022, by the Election Commission of India. Earlier, the poll was scheduled to take place on February 14.

• The Election Commission received several representations from the political parties, state government, drawing attention towards the movement of a large number of devotees to participate in Guru Ravidas Ji Jayanti on February 16.

• As per the poll body, after considering the new emerging facts and inputs from the State Government and Chief Electoral Officer, it has been decided to reschedule the polls in Punjab.

• Now, the latest notification will be issued on January 25, 2022, and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

Grandest flypast to take place over Rajpath on Republic Day parade

• During the Republic Day parade, five Rafale will fly over the Rajpath in the Vinaash formation.

• PRO Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force, Indranil Nandi informed that the Indian Navy’s MiG29K and P-81 Surveillance aircraft will fly in Varuna formation.

• Nandi also added that 17 jaguar aircraft will also fly in the shape of 75 to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. This will be the grandest flypast to take place over Rajpath with 75 aircraft including the planes from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Navy.

• The preparations are in line with the upcoming Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations.

Postal stamp released to mark 1 year of vaccination programme

• The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya released a commemorative stamp on January 16, 2022, to mark the first anniversary of India’s vaccination programme.

• The stamp released by the Government signifies the remarkable work done by the frontline healthcare workers and scientific community to protect people against pandemic.

• On the occasion, the Health Minister also informed that 93% of the people above the age of 18 years are vaccinated with the first dose and 70% of the population is fully vaccinated.

• Prime Minister Modi had launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. It was the world’s largest vaccination programme covering the entire country.

Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23 every year

• The Republic Day celebrations in India will now begin from January 23 every year instead of the 24th. The decision has been taken to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose.

• The Birth Anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose is observed as Parakram Divas in India. The latest move is in line with PM Modi’s vision of celebrating the important aspects of India’s rich history and culture.

• Earlier, the Government had also announced to celebrate August 14 as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and 31st October as Ekta Divas National Unity Day.