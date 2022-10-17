Current Affairs in Short: 17 October 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 12th installment amount of Rs. 16,000 crores to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi through the Direct Benefit Transfer.
Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Kisan Samman Sammelan
- Prime Minister Modi, while inaugurating the Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 said that PM-KISAN is a transformational initiative for the farmers.
- He also added that Agri-Startups are working to help the farmers increase harvest and improve soil health.
- On the occasion, he also inaugurated 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
CAQM reiterates to Central/State govts to strictly implement actions under GRAP in view of air quality
- The Commission of Air Quality Management in National Region Capital (NCR) Delhi and Adjoining areas has reiterated to all the implementing agencies of the Central and State Governments to strictly implement actions in view of the Air Quality Index.
- It has also urged the citizens to cooperate in adherence to the Citizen Charter of the respective stages and assist in effective ways.
- The commission has been reviewing the measures undertaken towards the abatement of air pollution and also closely monitoring the air quality parameters in NCR.
- The action plan includes steps such as the Closure of construction sites and demolition activities of project.
Prime Minister Modi distributes of PMJAY-MA Ayushman cards in Gujarat
- Prime Minister Modi kickstarted the distribution of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana- Mukhyamantri Amrutam Ayushman cards in Gujarat.
- Fifty lakh colored printed Ayushman cards will be distributed to all the beneficiaries across Gujarat, at their doorstep.
- PM Modi, as the then CM of Gujarat had started the Mukhyamantri Amrutam Scheme in 2012 to protect the citizens from the medical costs.
- Later in 2014, the scheme was extended to cover several other groups who are having an annual income limit of Rs. 4 lakh.
Indian Grandmaster Arjun defeats five time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen
- 19-year old Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi defeated the reigning five-time world chess champion, Magnus Carlsen, in round seven of the preliminaries Rapid Online Chess Tournament.
- This is Erigaisi’s first victory over Norwegian Carlsen. He had earlier lost to Carlsen in the Julius Baer Generation Cup Final.
- Arjun Erigiasi, who had gone down to compatriot Vidit Santosh Gujrathi to make a losing start in the event, is currently in the 5th place after 8 rounds.
