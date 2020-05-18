Current Affairs in Short: 18 May 2020

LG Polymers completes removal of deadly Styrene Monomer gas from Visakhapatnam

• LG Polymers confirmed on May 18, 2020 that it has completed the transportation of its inventory of deadly Styrene Monomer (SM) from its plant in Visakhapatnam to South Korea.

• The company has shipped the entire stock of the deadly gas lying at its Visakhapatnam plant and styrene tanks that were at the local port there. LG Polymers Managing Director Jeong Sunkey assured in a statement that there is no Styrene Monomer left at the plant.

• This comes after an unfortunate gas-leak incident from the plant killed at least 11 people and forced over thousands to evacuate from nearby villages earlier this month.

• The South Korean company has also sent an eight-member team from its Seoul headquarter to investigate the gas-leak and rehabilitate the victims of the tragedy.

ICMR releases revised COVID -19 testing strategy

• The Indian Council of Medical Research has released a revised COVID-19 testing strategy. Under this, all symptomatic individuals with international travel history in the last 14 days will be tested. All symptomatic contacts of the confirmed cases will also be tested.

• The COVID-19 testing will also be done of all symptomatic healthcare workers and other frontline medics and service people involved in the containment of coronavirus. All patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection will also be tested.

• The asymptomatic direct contacts and high-risk contacts of the confirmed case will also be tested once between Day 5 and Day 10 of coming into contact. All symptomatic people with a fever above 38 degrees Celsius, acute respiratory infection and cough within hotspots and containment zones will also be tested.

Ratnakar Matkari, renowned Marathi theatre personality passes away

• Renowned Marathi theatre personality, Ratnakar Matkari passed away in Mumbai on May 17, 2020. He was 81. He had tested positive for coronavirus four days before and was undergoing treatment.

• Matkari was brought to a hospital for a general check-up as he was feeling very weak and the hospital conducted the COVID-19 test and the result turned out to be positive. He was then shifted to the Seven Hills Hospital.

• Ratnakar Matkari was a noted Marathi personality and a versatile writer, who had won the National Award for Best Director for his film ‘investment’ in the Regional Category section. He had also won Sangeet Natak Akademi and Sahitya Akademi for his wide range of works.

MP to provide video-calling facility, TV sets to COVID-19 patients

• The Madhya Pradesh authorities have decided to provide video-calling facilities and TV sets to the COVID-19 patients. The move is to help the patients and protect them from depression and boredom.

• The initiative has been first initiated in Indore. If it is successful, the facilities will be provided in the wards of corona infected patients in all major hospitals of the state.

• The Indore Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi stated that the feeling of boredom and loneliness creates negativity among COVID-19 patients who are at the risk of falling into depression.

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months

• The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may extend the moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months, states an SBI research report. This comes after the government announced extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31, 2020.

• The RBI had in March allowed a three-month moratorium on repayment of all term loans due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020.

• With the lockdown period extended till May 31, the bank may again consider extending the moratorium period. Failing to repay the interest liabilities means that the account might be classified as non-performing loans, as per the RBI norms.