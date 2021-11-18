Current Affairs in Short: 18 November 2021

Union Minister Smriti Irani becomes author, debut novel ‘Lal Salaam’ to hit stands on November 29

•Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has become an author with her debut novel ‘Lal Salaam’. The novel narrates the story of a young officer Vikram Pratap Singh and the challenges he faced.

•Irani’s debut novel Lal Salaam will hit the stands on November 29, 2021. The novel is based on the tragic killings of 76 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Dantewada in Chhattisgarh in April 2010. The novel pays tribute to those who lost their lives in the red corridor conflict.

President Ram Nath Kovind to honour Swachh Survekshan 2021 awardees on November 20

•President Ram Nath Kovind will honour the awardees of Swachh Survekshan 2021 at the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav on November 20, 2021. The Mahotsav will award cities certified under the Star Rating Protocol for Garbage Free Cities in line with Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban 2.0.

•The Swachh Amrit Mahotsav will also pay tribute to the sanitation workers by recognizing top-performing cities under the Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge.

•The Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban 2.0 was launched by PM Narendra Modi on October 1, 2021. A total of 4,320 cities participated in SBM-U 2.0 which is the 6th edition of the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey called Swachh Survekshan.

Supreme Court dismisses plea for conducting 10th, 12th exams in hybrid mode

•The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed a plea by six students for conducting class 10th and 12th CBSE and ICSE board exams in hybrid mode instead of physical examinations.

•A bench of Justices C.T. Ravikumar and A.M. Khanwilkar said it is too late now and exams cannot be rescheduled to be conducted in hybrid mode. The Bench did not appreciate moving the court at the eleventh hour.

•The Apex Court considered the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that all appropriate precautions have been taken for the class 10th and 12th board exams.

•The first semester exams for Class 10th will be conducted from November 16, 2021. Exams for Class 12th for the current academic year will be held from November 22, 2021. They will be conducted in physical mode.

Winter session of Indian Parliament to start from November 29

•The Winter session of the Indian Parliament will begin from November 29, 2021 and continue till December 23, 2021.

•The Lok Sabha Secretariat also confirmed that the 7th Session of the 17th Lok Sabha will begin from November 29, 2021 and conclude on December 23, 2021. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat also issued a similar statement.

US remains India’s biggest trading partner, India-US trade to surpass $145 billion in 2021: US Consul General

•The US remains India’s biggest trading partner with trade increasing from approximately $20 billion in 2001 to $145 billion in 2019, said the US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin while addressing the United States India Business Council after the opening of the India-US Tech Conclave as part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

•The US-India bilateral relationship continues to be expanding from collaboration on mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 and climate change to space exploration. Both countries have a joint commitment towards a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

•US Consul General Ravin further said that US Trade representative Katherine Tai will be in New Delhi on November 22, 2021 to hold talks with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on expanding bilateral trade.