PM Narendra Modi to launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, AMRUT 2.0 at 11 am
AMRUT 2.0 will aim to make cities self-reliant and ensuring water security. Under this mission, a drinking water survey will be conducted across the country to provide better water services to the people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 today at 11 am. The missions have been designed to make all our cities ‘Garbage Free’ and ‘Water Secure.
The missions signify a steo towards effectively addressing the challenges of rapidly urbanizing India. It will also aim to achieve the targets set under UN's Sustainable Development Goals 2030.
PM Narendra Modi to launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 tomorrow - 1st October, at 11 am. Missions designed to make all our cities ‘Garbage Free’ and ‘Water Secure: Prime Minister's Office— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/n41cYVc6X5
Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban
Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban was initiated by the centre in 2014 to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management. The mission had set the aim of achieving "open-defecation free" India by October 2, 2019, on the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi.
Other objectives of the mission included:
-Eradication of manual scavenging
-Generating awareness
-Encouraging a behaviour change in sanitation practices
-Augmentation of capacity at the local level.
Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0
The Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 aims to continue the work done under the first phase of the mission and sustain the open defecation free status achieved by the areas and improve solid and liquid waste management. The mission aims at working towards target 6.2 of the Sustainable Development Goals Number 6 established by the United Nations in 2015. Under the mission, more toilets will be constructed, especially aspirational toilets will be built in high footfall areas.
AMRUT Mission
Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) was launched in June 2015 by PM Narendra Modi to ensure adequate robust sewage networks and water supply to bring about a transformation in urban areas. The mission has ensured water security by adding one crore 10 lakh water tap connections and 85 lakh sewer connections in the last six years.
AMRUT 2.0
AMRUT 2.0 will aim to make cities self-reliant and ensuring water security. Under this mission, a drinking water survey will be conducted across the country to provide better water services to the people.
|
Impact
Swachh Bharat and AMRUT Mission have both succeeded in bringing about transformative changes in the lives of people since their launch. The missions have not only transformed the urban landscape by adopting scientific approach and engaging citizens, but under Swachh Bharat Mission, urban areas of 35 States/ UTs have become open defecation free.
Besides this, over 73 lakh toilets have been built across India that has improved health and sanitation across the country and about 97 per cent homes have door to door waste collection facilities.