Current Affairs in Short: 19 December 2022
Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022, defeating France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 stalemate in a thrilling final at Doha's Lusial Stadium. After 36 years, Argentina won its third World Cup.
Argentina won FIFA World Cup 2022, Messi lifts coveted trophy
- Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022, defeating France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 stalemate in a thrilling final at Doha's Lusial Stadium. After 36 years, Argentina won its third World Cup.
- Argentina took a two-goal lead thanks to Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria before conceding two goals.
- Kylian Mbappe converted a penalty and produced a spectacular equalizer to force extra time.
- The game lasted more than two hours as Argentina and France played to a fantastic tie. When extra time began, the score was 2-2 after 90 minutes.
Sargam Koushal becomes Mrs World 2022, India bagged title after 21 years
- Sargam Koushal of India has been awarded Mrs World's beauty pageant winner.
- Mrs Shaylyn Ford of the United States, the previous winner of the beauty competition, crowned Koushal.
- Sargam is the second Indian to win the coveted title; Aditi Govitrikar earned Mrs World in 2001. Koushal, 32, is a native of Jammu & Kashmir.
- She is a content writer and painter in addition to being a model.
- Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up.
Leo Varadkar, an Indian-origin leader has been elected as prime minister of Ireland
- Leo Varadkar becomes Ireland's Prime Minister for the second time. Even though he is in his second term, he remains one of Ireland's youngest leaders.
- Varadkar's Fine Gael and current Prime Minister Micheal Martin's Fianna Fail party agreed to the rotational premiership as part of a partnership with Ireland's Greens following the 2020 elections.
- Lawmakers decided to support Varadkar's nomination to succeed Micheál Martin during a special session of the Dail, the lower chamber of Ireland’s parliament.
- His nomination was confirmed when he received the seal of office from President Michael D. Higgins, Ireland's head of state. In his first term, Mr. Varadkar was the Prime Minister from 2017 until 2020.
PM Narendra Modi launched “Grih Pravesh”, programme in Agartala
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the "Grih Pravesh" programme in Agartala for around two lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban and Rural scheme beneficiaries.
- PM Narendra Modi stated at a rally in Agartala that Tripura has reached a new level of development thanks to numerous initiatives.
- He stated that Tripura will also have a dental college. Later, the Prime Minister will launch a spawn laboratory at the Mushroom Development Centre, as well as an integrated beekeeping development centre in Meghalaya, as well as 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Assam.
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates ICMR-NARFBR at Hyderabad
- Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, opened the ICMR-NARFBR (National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research) in Genome Valley in Hyderabad.
- NARFBR is a premier centre dedicated to the ethical care, use, and welfare of laboratory animals in research.
- The Centre will develop pre-clinical testing procedures for novel medications, vaccines, and diagnostics, as well as quality assurance checks.
