Current Affairs in Short: 19 December 2022

The game lasted more than two hours as Argentina and France played to a fantastic tie. When extra time began, the score was 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Argentina took a two-goal lead thanks to Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria before conceding two goals.

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022, defeating France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 stalemate in a thrilling final at Doha's Lusial Stadium. After 36 years, Argentina won its third World Cup.

Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up.

She is a content writer and painter in addition to being a model.

Sargam is the second Indian to win the coveted title; Aditi Govitrikar earned Mrs World in 2001. Koushal, 32, is a native of Jammu & Kashmir.

Mrs Shaylyn Ford of the United States, the previous winner of the beauty competition, crowned Koushal.

Leo Varadkar becomes Ireland's Prime Minister for the second time. Even though he is in his second term, he remains one of Ireland's youngest leaders.

Varadkar's Fine Gael and current Prime Minister Micheal Martin's Fianna Fail party agreed to the rotational premiership as part of a partnership with Ireland's Greens following the 2020 elections.

Lawmakers decided to support Varadkar's nomination to succeed Micheál Martin during a special session of the Dail, the lower chamber of Ireland’s parliament.