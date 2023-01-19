Current Affairs in Short: 19 January 2023
Current Affairs in Short
3rd meeting of Steering Committee of the Ken-Betwa link project held in New Delhi
- On January 18, 2023, the Ken-Betwa Link Project's Steering Committee met for the third time in New Delhi.
- Speaking on occasion, Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, of the Department of Water Resources, emphasized the importance of the Ken-Betwa connection project for the region's water security and socioeconomic development.
- He stated that it is a showpiece project of both the Centre and the State and that both are responsible for completing it on schedule.
India’s first 3x platform wind turbine generators (WTG) installed in Karnataka
- In Gadag, Karnataka, ReNew Power erected India's first 3x platform wind turbine generators (WTGs).
- The new wind turbine generators will be used in the country's first "Round the Clock" renewable energy project, which will combine wind, solar, and battery energy storage technology (BESS).
- This project will generate enough energy to power over 1 million Indian households annually.
Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand gave her resignation
- New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern made a shocking announcement saying that she will resign from her position.
- The 42-year-old Ardern claimed she no longer had "enough in the tank" after leading the country through the pandemic, the Covid outbreak, and its worst-ever terror incident.
- Ardern became the world's second prime minister to give birth while in office, following Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto in 1990.
Shubman Gill, youngest batsman to hit double centuries in one-day international cricket
- Shubman Gill joined the prestigious list on January 18, 2023, becoming the fifth Indian batsman to score 200 in the 50-over format, only one month after Ishan Kishan hammered a double century in an ODI.
- He cleared the ropes nine times in total and finished with 208 off just 149 deliveries.
- Shubman is also the youngest batsman to achieve the milestone.
Badara Alieu Joof, vice-president of Gambia country died in India
- President Adama Barrow said on January 18, 2023, that Gambia's Vice-President Badara Alieu Joof died of sickness in India.
- In 2022, Joof, 65, was chosen vice president of the West African country. He was once the education minister.
- The vice president departed Gambia for medical treatment around three weeks ago.
