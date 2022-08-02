Current Affairs in Short: 2 August 2022
The Taliban confirmed the killing of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman-al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on August 2, 2022.
Current Affairs in Short: 2 August 2022
Air India allows pilots to fly after retirement
- Air India is bringing a new policy, under which it will provie an extension of service to select pilots on a contract basis for 5 years after retirement.
- The contract can be extended till the time the pilots attain the age of 65 years. The Air India pilots currently retire at the age of 58 years.
- Air India has made a policy to extend pilots' service even after retirement due to increasing number of aircraft in its fleet.
Reliance Jio to roll-out world's most advanced 5G network in India
- Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, India's largest digital services provider, announced on August 1, 2022 that it will launch the world's most advanced 5G network.
- Reliance Jio was the top bidder in the 5G spectrum auction, acquiring frequency bands of 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz with bids worth Rs 88,078 crore.
- The acquisition of the spectrum bands will enable Reliance Jio to build the world's most advanced 5G network, which will strengthen India's global leadership in wireless broadband connectivity.
- India plans to roll out fifth-generation (5G) telecom services by October 2022.
Sanjay Arora takes charge as new Delhi Police Commissioner
- Sanjay Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer, took charge as the new Delhi Police Commissioner on August 1, 2022.
- Sanjay Arora succeeds Rakesh Asthana as the new Delhi Police Commissioner. Asthana retired from the post on July 31, 2022.
- Sanjay Arora was earlier serving as the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
India-Maldives launch Greater Male connectivity projects
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih held high-level talks on August 2, 2022 and launched the Greater Male connectivity projects in the Maldives.
- India will provide a USD 100 million grant and USD 400 million line of Credit for the construction of Greater Male connectivity projects.
- India will also provide a USD 100 million line of credit for other development projects in Maldives.
- The two countries also signed pacts in areas such as disaster management, cyber security and police infrastructure development.
Taliban confirms killing of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman-al-Zawahiri
- The Taliban confirmed the killing of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman-al-Zawahiri on August 2, 2022. The Taliban also condemned the US drone strike in Kabul over the weekend.
- Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the US drone strike took place on a residence in Kabul, calling it a violation of "international principles."
- There was a loud explosion in Kabul on Sunday morning, after a house was hit by a rocket in Sherpoor.
- The Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Nafi Takor confirmed that there were no casualties as the house was empty.
READ ALSO: Current Affairs in Short: 1 August 2022
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.