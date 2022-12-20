Current Affairs in Short: 20 December 2022
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has inaugurated one of India's first Surety Bond Insurance products from Bajaj Allianz.
In response to the product introduction, Gadkari stated that India is well on its way to becoming a $5 trillion economy.
- In response to the product introduction, Gadkari stated that India is well on its way to becoming a $5 trillion economy.
- According to Gadkari, insurance will play a significant part in this rise. The Minister expressed confidence that increasing our road network will lead to improved wealth, job opportunities, and social connectedness.
Mohit Seth took over as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Counter Insurgency Force Kilo
- Major General Mohit Seth assumed command of Counter-Insurgency Force Kilo as the General Officer Commanding (GOC).
- Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria on surrendering the command transferred to Headquarters Northern Command, Udhampur.
- During the reign of Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria, the Kilo Force took notable advances toward peace and security in North Kashmir.
Fifth Scorpene submarine of Project 75 INS Vagir delivered to Indian Navy
- The fifth submarine, INS Vagir of Project 75, Kalvari Class submarines, Yard 11879, was handed to the Indian Navy on December 20, 2022.
- Project 75 envisions the indigenous manufacture of six Scorpene-style submarines.
- Vagir, which was launched on November 12, 2020, began sea testing on February 1, 2022, and it is a source of great pleasure because she has completed all key trials, including weapon and sensor trials, in the lowest amount of time in comparison to previous submarines.
Sashastra Seema Bal celebrates “59th raising day”
- Sashastra Seema Bal celebrates its '59th Raising Day' on December 20 with a dedication to a safe, secure, and prosperous India.
- Sashastra Seema Bal, or SSB, is an Indian border security organization that patrols the country's borders with Nepal and Bhutan.
- It is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces and is overseen by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
- In the aftermath of the 1962 India-China conflict, it was thought that the frontiers of India should need an extra force along with the Tri-Forces (Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force).
