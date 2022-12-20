Current Affairs in Short: 20 December 2022

According to Gadkari, insurance will play a significant part in this rise. The Minister expressed confidence that increasing our road network will lead to improved wealth, job opportunities, and social connectedness.

In response to the product introduction, Gadkari stated that India is well on its way to becoming a $5 trillion economy.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has inaugurated one of India's first Surety Bond Insurance products from Bajaj Allianz.

During the reign of Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria, the Kilo Force took notable advances toward peace and security in North Kashmir.

Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria on surrendering the command transferred to Headquarters Northern Command, Udhampur.

Major General Mohit Seth assumed command of Counter-Insurgency Force Kilo as the General Officer Commanding (GOC).

Vagir, which was launched on November 12, 2020, began sea testing on February 1, 2022, and it is a source of great pleasure because she has completed all key trials, including weapon and sensor trials, in the lowest amount of time in comparison to previous submarines.

Project 75 envisions the indigenous manufacture of six Scorpene-style submarines.

The fifth submarine, INS Vagir of Project 75, Kalvari Class submarines, Yard 11879, was handed to the Indian Navy on December 20, 2022.

Sashastra Seema Bal celebrates its '59th Raising Day' on December 20 with a dedication to a safe, secure, and prosperous India.

Sashastra Seema Bal, or SSB, is an Indian border security organization that patrols the country's borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

It is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces and is overseen by the Ministry of Home Affairs.