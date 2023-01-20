Current Affairs in Short: 20 January 2023
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) has reached an agreement with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to define yearly performance targets for the fiscal year 2022-23.
Current Affairs in Short
Dr. Sanduk Ruit won Bahrain’s ISA award for Service to Humanity
- Dr. Sanduk Ruit, the co-founder of the Himalayan Cataract Project, has received the ISA Award for Service to Humanity, Bahrain's highest civilian honor.
- The award includes a monetary reward of one million dollars, a certificate of distinction, and a gold medal.
- Dr. Ruit is a trailblazer in providing high-quality microsurgical operations in distant eye camps. He made modern eye care inexpensive and accessible to Asian, African, and Latin American countries.
IREDA signed an MoU with MNRE for setting annual performance targets for year 2022-23
- The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) has reached an agreement with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to define yearly performance targets for the fiscal year 2022-23.
- The Government of India has set a target of Rs 3,361 crores for Revenue from Operations.
- This is an almost 18% increase over the previous year's performance.
Praveen Sharma appointed as director of National Health Authority
- Praveen Sharma (IDSE) has been appointed as Director of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's National Health Authority (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission).
- Praveen is an officer of the Indian Defence Service of Engineers from the 2005 batch.
- He has been appointed to the post under the Central Staffing Scheme for a period of five years.
Mukesh Ambani ranked number 2 globally on Brand Guardianship Index 2023
- On the Brand Guardianship Index 2023, billionaire Mukesh Ambani rated first among Indians and second internationally, surpassing Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Google's Sundar Pichai.
- Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, topped the global list.
- The Brand Guardianship Index, developed by Brand Finance, a leading worldwide independent brand consultant, is a global acknowledgment of CEOs who are creating long-term company value by balancing the requirements of all stakeholders – employees, investors, and society.
RailTel to launch IPTV services over Railwire
- RailTel, a Mini Ratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, is launching Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services to RailWire users in an effort to give significant value-added services to its consumers.
- IPTV is a service that uses the Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) suite to broadcast television shows and other visual material.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.