Current Affairs in Short: 20 July 2022
India and Namibia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to reintroduce cheetah in the country. India had declared cheetah as extinct in 1952.
India, Namibia sign MoU to reintroduce cheetah
- India and Namibia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on July 20, 2022 on wildlife conservation and sustainable utilization of biodiversity,
- Under the MoU, the two countries will collaborate to reintroduce cheetah in the country. Cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952.
- Under the agreement, the first batch of cheetah comprising four male and four female cheetahs will arrive from Namibia in India in August.
Ranil Wickremesinghe to be sworn in tomorrow
- Ranil Wickremesinghe will be sworn in as the new President of Sri Lanka on July 21, 2022. He was elected as the new President with 134 votes in the 225-member Sri Lankan parliament.
- He had taken up the post of acting Sri Lankan President following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid massive protests and severe economic turmoil in the country.
- Wickremesinghe will appoint a new prime minister within the course of the day after his oath-taking ceremony.
Supreme Court adjourns Shiv Sena pleas to August 1st
- The Supreme Court of India adjourned the petitions filed by both Shiv Sena factions on July 20th and posted the hearing for August 1st.
- The SC bench was led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Krishna Murari.
- The Supreme Court has granted time to the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to file an affidavit on the pleas filed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. The Shinde faction had sought the time to file a reply on the petitions filed against them.
Delhi HC to hear all pleas challenging Agnipath Scheme on August 25
- The Supreme Court on July 19, 2022 transferred pleas related to Agnipath Scheme to the Delhi High Court.
- The Delhi High Court has fixed the date of August 25, 2022 to hear all the petitions challenging Agnipath Scheme.
- The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had apprised Delhi High Court on July 20, 2022 about the directions issued by the apex court.
- The top court had requested the Delhi HC to take up the case and dispose it off speedily.
IPL team owners buy all six South Africa T20 League franchises
- The owners of the Indian Premier League have bought all six franchises of South Africa's new T20 league. This was informed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on July 20, 2022.
- While Reliance Industries Limited, which owns Mumbai Indians has bought Newlands franchise of the SA T20 league, the CSK owners have purchased Johannesburg franchise and Delhi Capitals owners have bought Pretoria.
- Lucknow Super Giants owners have bought Durba, Sunrisers Hyderabad owners have bought Gqeberha and Rajasthan Royals owners have bought Paarl franchises.
