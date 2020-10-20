Current Affairs in Short: 20 October 2020

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves New Procurement Manual for DRDO

• The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 20, 2020, approved the new DRDO Procurement Manual- 2020.

• As per the Office of Defence Ministry, the manual will be encouraging more participation of the Indian industry which will include start-ups and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in the activity of Research and Development.

• The manual will also help the indigenous Defence industry by simplifying the processes. It will ensure their participation in design and development activities.

• The manual will help in achieving the goal of self-reliance in Defence and realizing PM Modi’s dream of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Early voting begins in the state of Florida for US Presidential elections

• Early voting has begun in the battleground state of Florida for the US Presidential elections on November 3, 2020.

• 28 million Americans have already cast ballots with only two weeks remaining in the campaign.

• Florida is seen as a must-win for US President Donald Trump, whose chance of victory will become extremely thin if he loses the Southern State.

• Donald Trump and his opponent Joe Biden will be debating for a final time on October 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.

COVAX facility now joined by 184 countries

• The Director of the World Health Organization General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has informed that 184 countries all over the world have joined the COVAX facility.

• While addressing the media, the WHO Chief stated that this aims at financing COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed fairly to both the poor and rich countries.

• While talking about the accelerating cases in Europe and North America, he advised that all the governments must focus on breaking the chains of transmission and save lives and livelihoods.

• He added that governments must focus on finding active cases, isolating all the cases, ensuring good clinical care, protecting vulnerable and health workers.

Shipping Minister e-launches development of indigenous software solution for VTMS and VTS

• Mansukh Mandaviya, the Shipping Minister on October 20, 2020, e-launched the development of an indigenous software solution for the Vessel Traffic Monitoring System- VTMS and Vessel Traffic Services- VTS.

• The Minister emphasized on the development of the indigenous system as per the country’s requirement instead of depending on the foreign-made software solutions for the Traffic Management of Indian Ports.

• Made in India VTMS and VTS will be paving the way for the ‘Make for the World’ vessel traffic management system while aligning with the vision of PM Modi’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Israel, Bahrain establish diplomatic ties formally following a US-brokered deal

• Israel and Bahrain have established diplomatic relations between both the nations formally after signing the US-brokered deal in Manama.

• The officials of Bahrain and Israel signed eight bilateral agreements. It also includes a joint communique on the establishment of peaceful, diplomatic, and friendly relations.

• The Foreign Minister of Bahrain, after the signing, stated that it is indeed a historic visit in order to start opening relations between the two nations.

• Bahrain has now become the fourth Arab country in the Middle East to recognize Israel. The other countries are Egypt, UAE, and Jordan.