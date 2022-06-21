Current Affairs in Short: 21 June 2022
Agniveers will be eligible for Gallantry Awards, says Indian Army
- Lieutenant General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary at the Department of Military Affairs, reiterated that the Agnipath Scheme is being implemented with the aim to recruit the best soldiers.
- The Lieutenant-General also dispelled the rumors about discrimination against Agniveers and said that the soldiers who would be recruited under this scheme will be eligible for Gallantry Awards.
- The Indian Military’s clarification has come as the country witnessed massive and violent protests over the Agnipath scheme the last week.
- Agnipath Scheme is implementable as several people have brainstormed over the reform idea. As per the Indian Government, transparent, fair and centrally maintained system will be executed.
Netherlands Pieter Seelaar announces retirement because of the persistent back injury
- Pieter Seelaar, the Netherland all-rounder who captained the National side for the last four years, has retired from the International Cricket with an immediate effect due to the back injury.
- Scott Edwards, the wicketkeeper-batter will take over as the Captain. He has made two half-centuries in the ongoing ODI series against England.
- In a statement, Pieter Seelaar said that since 2020, his back problems have gotten worse to such as extent that much to his regret, he is no longer able to give everything he has got.
- Seelaar was appointed the Captain in 2018 after Peter Borren’s retirement. His biggest achievement is leading the side to victory in the qualifying tournament for the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Sri Lanka passes 21st Amendment to curtail Powers of President
- Aiming to curtail the powers of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Sri Lankan Cabinet passed the 21st Amendment to the Constitution.
- The 21ts Amendment was tabled and passed in Cabinet and will be tabled in the Parliament soon.
- The 21st Amendment in Sri Lanka is expected to annul 20A to the Constitution, which gives unfettered powers to Rajapaksa after abolishing the 19th Amendment that will strengthen the Sri Lankan Parliament.
- The amendment seeks to reduce the Presidency to a ceremonial position, retaining the powers of the President over all three armed forces.
Election Commission of India deletes 111 non-existent parties
- The Election Commission of India has ordered the deletion of 111 registered unrecognized political parties that it found to be non-existent.
- The Election Commission referred three of the parties to the Department of Revenue for legal action for serious financial impropriety.
- This was the second such action in the recent past against registered parties that have been found violating the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
- As a follow-up to May 26, 2022, decision to delete the 87 non-existent RUPPs, in the second phase of the current exercise.
