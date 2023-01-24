Current Affairs in Short: 24 January 2023
Current Affairs in Short
Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Egypt’s President to be Chief Guest at India's 74th Republic Day
- Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, will arrive in New Delhi on January 24, 2023, on a three-day visit.
- On India's 74th Republic Day, President Sisi will be the Chief Guest. He will be joined by a high-level group comprised of five Ministers and senior government officials.
- The President of Egypt has been invited as the Chief Guest on Republic Day for the first time. The Egyptian Army will also send a contingent to the Republic Day parade.
Indian Army launched a joint training exercise Cyclone-1 with Egypt
- The first-ever combined exercise between the Indian Army's special forces and the Egyptian Army, dubbed "Exercise Cyclone-I," has been underway at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, since January 14, 2023.
- The exercise intends to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation by focusing on the exchange of professional skills and interoperability of Special Forces in a desert environment while conducting counter-terrorism, reconnaissance, raids, and other special operations.
Kunlavut Vitidsarn won India Open 2023 Male Singles title in badminton championship
- Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand and An Se Young of South Korea won the India Open 2023 singles championships in New Delhi.
- In men's singles, eighth-seeded Vitidsarn defeated world number one and top seed Viktor Axelsen 22-20, 10-21, 21-12.
- In women's singles, second-seeded Young defeated world number one and top seed Akane Yamaguchi 15-21, 21-16, 21-12.
First Made In India mobile operating system “BharOS” successfully tested in IIT Madras
- Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, and Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, successfully tested the 'BharOS,' a Made in India mobile operating system created by IIT Madras.
- JandK Operations Private Limited created the BharOS, an Android Open Source Project-based operating system.
President Draupadi Murmu confers Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
- President, Draupadi Murmu conferred this year's Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the awardee children and their parents in New Delhi on January 24, 2023.
- The prizes were given to 11 youngsters for their outstanding achievements in six categories: art, culture, bravery, innovation, social service, and sports. Six boys and five girls from 11 states and union territories received awards.
- Each awardee got a medal, a one lakh rupee cash prize, and a certificate from the President.
