Current Affairs in Short: 26 April 2021

Tamil Nadu Government allows to reopen Vedanta's Sterlite plant in Tuticorin

•The Tamil Nadu Government has passed a resolution to reopen Vedanta's Sterlite plant in Tuticorin for four months to boost the production of Oxygen in the state.

•This was decided during an all-party meeting led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami during which different political leaders came together to take a final decision on the matter.

•Vedanta-owned Sterlite had petitioned before the Supreme Court seeking permission to reopen the plant to manufacture medical oxygen and supply to those in need. The plea came at a time when there is a severe oxygen crisis across the country.

•The Sterlite plant can produce about 35 MT per day and this can be distributed to 6 districts.

•The state currently has an oxygen supply of 400 MT, but the demand is expected to rise up to 450 MT as cases continue to rise.

Armed forces to recall retired medics, build provisions for civilians to battle Covid-19

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on April 26, 2021 to review the ongoing operations undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces to deal with the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

•During the meeting, the CDS informed the Prime Minister regarding the deployment of additional medical officers, doctors and nurses at the hospitals. He also mentioned that the armed forces are aiming to make military-grade medical infrastructure available to civilians.

•The CDS also informed PM Modi that all medical personnel from armed forces who have retired or taken pre-mature retirement in the last 2 years are being recalled to work in Covid facilities near their residence.

•Other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency helplines.

Odisha supplies surplus oxygen to different states

•Odisha is sending the surplus liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to many states amid acute shortage of medical oxygen across the country.

•Odisha has reportedly enhanced its total production capacity of medical oxygen to 350 tonnes per day through five plants across states.

•Previously, the state's capacity to produce oxygen was 300 tonnes per day and now it has gone up to 350 tonnes. The state is expected to increase it further by 15 tonnes.

•Overall, the state is capable of enhancing its production capacity to 500 tonnes per day.

Afghanistan President extends support to India amid COVID-19 surge

•Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has expressed his solidarity with the people of India in the wake of a record rise in COVID-19 infections in the country.

•He tweeted on April 25th, "Our hearts go out to the Indian people and government as they fight the horrendous outbreak of COVID. On behalf of the Afghan people and government, we send our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish a quick recovery to those who are suffering from the virus."