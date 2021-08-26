Current Affairs in Short: 26 August 2021

Delhi, Chennai among world’s most surveilled cities

•In a report by Forbes India, New Delhi and Chennai have ranked first and third respectively from India on the world’s most surveilled cities. New Delhi has 1,826 cameras per square mile while Chennai has 609 cameras per square mile.

•The Public Works Department (PWD) installs CCTV cameras in Delhi. Over 1,05,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in Delhi by December 2019, stated PWD.

•London ranked second most surveilled city in the world with 1,138 cameras per square mile. Shenzhen ranked fourth with 520 cameras per square mile. Mumbai with 157 cameras ranked 18th on the list.

DDMA panel suggests reopening of schools in Delhi for all classes

•A committee constituted by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) suggested reopening schools in Delhi for all classes in a phased manner from September 2021 amid the COVID-19 situation.

•In a phased manner, higher classes to be called in first, followed by the middle-level classes and then primary classes. Students of class IX to XII will most likely be called in first in the first week of September, with a 50 percent cap on headcount.

•The parents should be given the option to choose online classes instead of physical classes for their children, the panel suggested.

•The final decision to reopen the schools in Delhi will be announced at a DDMA meeting scheduled next week. The schools will reopen with all COVID-19 protocols like social distancing, masks, hand washing, etc.

COVISHIELD: 84-days dose gap being reviewed to be reduced, as per govt sources

•The decision to reduce the 84-days dose gap between two doses of COVISHIELD is being reviewed, informed government sources. The decision will further be deliberated in NTAGI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation).

•At the launch of COVISHIELD, the dose gap was 4 to 6 weeks. Later, it was increased to 6 to 8 weeks. In May 2021, the dose gap was revised to 12 to 16 weeks based on studies that the longer the gap, the more antibodies.

•New studies across the world suggest that the sooner the second shot of COVISHIELD, the stronger level of protection against COVID-19.

Four-day Naval exercise Malabar-2021 begins on August 26

•The four-day Naval exercise Malabar-2021 began on August 26, 2021, off the coast of Guam featuring four Quad nations, India, Australia, Japan, and the US with their respective navies namely the Indian Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), and the US Navy (USN).

•Indian Navy will be represented by INS Shivalik, INS Kadmatt, and P8I patrol aircraft. The Royal Australian Navy will participate with HMAS Warramunga. The Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force will participate with JS Kaga, Murasame and Shiranui, P1 patrol aircraft, and a submarine. The US Navy will participate with USS Barry, USNS Big Horn, USNS Rappahannock, and P8A patrol aircraft.

•MALABAR-21 naval exercises will include anti-submarine, anti-air, and anti-surface warfare drills and other tactical exercises. The exercise aims to offer an opportunity to all four navies to learn from each other’s experience and expertise.

NSA Ajit Doval hosts inaugural meeting of IBSA National Security Advisers

•National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on August 25, 2021, hosted the inaugural meeting of the IBSA National Security Advisers through video conferencing.

•The meeting deliberated on the fight against terrorism, cross-border terrorism, maritime security, cyber security, and transnational organized crime. The group decided to increase cooperation in intelligence sharing and exchange of best practices.

•As a part of the preparatory process for the next IBSA Summit of Leaders during India’s Chairship, the meeting was the first where the IBSA National Security Advisers reflected on close cooperation among three countries to resolve political and security challenges in the world.

•IBSA (India, Brazil, and South Africa) is a dialogue forum that was established in 2003. The theme for the next IBSA Summit of Leaders during India’s Chairship under PM Narendra Modi is ‘Democracy for Demography and Development’.