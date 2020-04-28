Current Affairs in Short: 28 April 2020

ADB approves USD 1.5 bn loan to India to combat COVID-19

•The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on April 28, 2020 approved USD 1.5 billion loan to India to support its battle against coronavirus pandemic.

•The loan has been sanctioned to support immediate priorities such as containment of the disease, disease prevention and social protection of the poor and economically vulnerable sections, especially and disadvantaged groups.

•ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa stated that they are determined to support India's COVID-19 response programs and ensure that they provide effective support to the people of India.

•The fund is part of a larger package of support that ADB will provide in close coordination with the government and other development partners.

BRICS Foreign Ministers to discuss COVID-19 impact on international relations

•The BRICS foreign ministers will be conducting a video conference today, on April 28, 2020 to discuss the COVID-19 impact on international relations.

•Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be participating in the important meeting along with his counterparts from the BRICS nations. The BRICS nations include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

•The main focus of the video conference will be to facilitate concerted efforts to address global challenges and deepen BRICS cooperation. The meeting will be chaired by Russia.

UIDAI permits Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

•The Unique Identification Authority of India has decided to make Aadhaar updation facility available through Common Service Centre (CSCs). The decision has been taken to make the Aadhaar updation process easier for citizens.

•The Common Service Centre are designated banking correspondents of banks. Over 20,000 CSCs will now be able to offer this service to the citizens.

•The CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs have also been urged to start the Aadhaar work with responsibility, as per instructions issued by UIDAI in this regard.

UK FM unveils 100% state-backed 'Bounce Back Loan Scheme' for small businesses

•The United Kingdom's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has unveiled a 100 per cent state-backed 'Bounce Back Loan Scheme' to help the small businesses get through the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

•The Indian-origin UK Chancellor unveiled the fast-track finance scheme in the House of Commons on April 27, 2020. He said that it would help bolster the existing package of support available to rescue UK businesses amid the health and economic crisis.

•Under the scheme, the eligible businesses will be able to apply online and borrow between 2,000 pounds and 50,000 pounds as interest-free loans for the first 12 months.

Andhra Pradesh CM launches 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' Scheme

•Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S.Jaganmohan Reddy launched the 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' Scheme on April 28, 2020 at Tedepalli, in Guntur District of the state.

•Under the scheme, funds worth Rs. 4000 crores have been released along with Rs. 1880 crore towards pending amount left by the earlier government.

•The fee reimbursement will be credited directly to the mothers’ accounts instead of college accounts in the coming academic year 2020-21.

•Through the scheme, the state government will provide fee reimbursement for ITI, B.Tech, B. Pharmacy, MBA, MCA, and B.Ed Courses. The eligible candidates will receive an amount worth Rs 15000- Rs 20,000 through the scheme.