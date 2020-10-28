Current Affairs in Short: 28 October 2020

Andhra Pradesh government bans carrying liquor into state without permit

•The Andhra Pradesh state government on October 26, 2020 issued orders to ban people from bringing in duty-free liquor into the state. The move aims to prohibit illegal transport of liquor into the state.

•The order rolls back an earlier order that had allowed people to carry three bottles of liquor into the state without paying any excise duty.

•The decision comes after the government noticed that liquor was being brought into the state without any payment of fees. This was not only resulting in loss of revenue to the exchequer but also the transport of liquor through non-duty paid means.

UAE to open consulate in Morocco-controlled Western Sahara

•The United Arab Emirates will soon be opening a consulate in the disputed region of Western Sahara. With this, it will become the first Arab state to open a consulate in the Morocco-controlled Western Sahara. The consulate will be located in Western Sahara's largest city, Laayoune.

•UAE took the decision to open it after a phone call between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Morocco's King Mohammed VI.

•Morocco’s most important diplomatic ambition has been to gain international recognition for its claim to Western Sahara. UAE’s decision may now help build support towards that end with other Arab allies.

•Around 15 African nations have opened their consulates in Western Sahara including Zambia and Eswatini.

•Though Morocco has controlled Western Sahara since the end of Spanish colonial rule in 1974, the Algeria-backed Polisario Front has been pushing for it to win independence. Repeated efforts by the United Nations to broker a peace settlement between Morocco and the Polisario have failed.

Iran begins construction at Natanz nuclear facility

•The latest satellite images released on October 28, 2020 show that Iran has begun construction at its Natanz nuclear facility.

•The nuclear facility construction has begun at a time when US is nearing its Presidential Election Day. The outcome of the vote will most likely decide America’s approach to the matter. The heightened tensions between the two nations had almost ignited a war at the beginning of the year.

6-year-old Bangladeshi boy wins special prize in Global Art Competition

•Anzar Mustaeen Ali, a 6-year-old from Bangladesh, won a special prize worth USD 1000 for his artwork in the global art competition organised by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR).

•The Global Art Competition titled ‘United Against CORONA- Express through Art’ had attracted around 8000 artwork entries from around the world.

•Around 210 artworks were shortlisted after the first round of competition. The final jury evaluated and decided the winners from each category such as professional, amateur, Indian and Foreign and children in four different sections.

Delhi Government to only allow use of ‘Green Crackers’

•Delhi government has decided to allow only the use of 'Green crackers'.

•The Delhi government will be forming 11 'anti-cracker squads' and strict action will be taken if any manufacturer, seller, stocks any other crackers except green crackers.

•The Supreme Court had banned the use of pollution-creating firecrackers in 2018 and allowed the sale of green crackers in a bid to control air pollution.