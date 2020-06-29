Current Affairs in Short: 29 June 2020

Maharashtra CM launches world’s largest convalescent plasma therapy trial 'Project Platina'

• Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on June 29, 2020 launched 'Project Platina' - world's largest convalescent plasma therapy trial to treat severe COVID-19 patients.

• The entire plasma therapy treatment will be free of cost for all patients of Maharashtra. All critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml of convalescent plasma.

• This plasma trial will help form definite treatment guidelines for the entire country in managing serious COVID patients and thus be a milestone in turning a page in this pandemic.

• The Maharashtra CM has approved Rs 16.65 Crore for this project cum clinical trial from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Delhi HC, Subordinate courts extend suspension of functioning till July 15

• The Delhi High Court on June 29, 2020 extended the suspension of the functioning of the high court and subordinate courts till July 15 in the view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

• The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of Delhi High Court said after taking note of the current situation in Delhi that the regular functioning of high court as well subordinate courts shall continue to remain suspended till July 15.

• All matters that are pending before the courts during this period will stand adjourned. The hearing of urgent matters will take place through video conferencing.

• The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of the Delhi High Court had earlier suspended the functioning of the court till June 30.

President gives UP Governor Anandiben Patel additional charge of Madhya Pradesh

• President Kovind has given Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

• The UP Governor will now be discharging the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh in addition to her duties. She is taking over the post temporarily in the absence of MP Governor Lal Ji Tandon.

• The 85-year-old Lal Ji Tandon was admitted to Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems and fever. His condition is said to be improving but he is still on supportive ventilation.

Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor

• Pakistan on June 29, 2020 reopened the Kartarpur Corridor more than three months after it was temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, no Indian pilgrim visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

• India had temporarily suspended the pilgrimage and registration for the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan on March 16 in the view of coronavirus outbreak.

• The pilgrims from Pakistan and India are allowed to visit the Darbar Sahib by following the SOPs of social distancing.

India likely to get six 'fully-loaded' Rafales by July-end

• India is likely to get six fully-loaded Rafale fighter aircraft by July-end amid the ongoing border dispute with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Rafale jets will be fitted with long-range Meteor air-to-air missiles

• The fighter aircraft can hit targets at more than 150 km strike range. The aircraft delivery will depend upon the situation and the ongoing training of IAF pilots in France. The aircraft will be flown in from France and will be made operational within a few days itself.

• The original plan was to get four Rafale fighter jets including three twin-seater trainer versions for training the pilots here at Ambala Air Force station. The airforce station will be the first base of the Rafale fighter jets in India.

• The number of Rafale jets arriving now may be higher due to requirement and a decision will be taken keeping in mind the training requirements of the pilots already stationed in France.