Current Affairs in Short: 29 November 2022
The Reserve Bank of India announced the launch of the first pilot for the retail digital rupee on December 1, 2022.
Current Affairs in Short
Defence Minister addresses 4th edition of armed forces flag day corporate social responsibility conclave
- The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the soldiers have given a befitting reply to all the challenges including wars and counter-terrorist activities with courage and promptness.
- While speaking during the fourth edition of the Armed Forces Flag day Corporate Social Responsibility Conclave, the minister said that many soldiers made the supreme sacrifice and became physically disabled.
- He also urged everyone to come forward and support the soldiers and their families in every possible way.
- The Defence Minister appealed to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. He also launched a new website for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.
RBI announces launch of first pilot for retail digital rupee
- The Reserve Bank of India announced the launch of the first pilot for the retail digital rupee on December 1, 2022.
- As per the official press release, eight banks have been identified for phase-wise participation in this pilot.
- The first phase will begin with four banks including State Bank of India, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, and IDFC First Bank in four cities across the country.
- The pilot project will initially cover four cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bhubaneshwar, and Bengaluru.
British PM reiterates UK’s commitment to Free Trade Agreement with India
- The Prime Minister of Britain Rishi Sunak has reiterated UK’s commitment to a Free Trade Agreement with India as part of the country’s wider focus on enhancing ties with the Indo-Pacific region.
- While delivering a talk on British Foreign Policy, Sunak reflected upon his heritage and committed to promoting British values of freedom and openness.
- He also pledged to do things differently when it came to China, which he said posed a systematic challenge to British values and interests.
- The Prime Minister confirmed that further detail on the UK’s foreign policy outlook will be laid out in an updated ‘Integrated Review’ in the new year.
EAM S. Jaishankar addresses 7th edition of Global Technology Summit
- The External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has said that the rise of India is deeply linked to the rise of Indian Technology.
- The Union Minister was speaking at the seventh edition of the Global Technology Summit in New Delhi.
- The theme for this year’s summit is ‘Geopolitics of Technology’. The Minister further said that the theme picked is timely as technology today is at the heart of geopolitics.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.