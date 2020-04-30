Current Affairs in Short: 30 April 2020

TS Tirumurti appointed as India’s Permanent Representative to UN

•TS Tirumurti was appointed as India’s next Ambassador or Permanent Representative to the United Nations on April 29, 2020. Tirumurti is a 1985 batch IFS officer.

•He is currently serving as the Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. He will be succeeding Sayyad Akbaruddin, who is due to retire shortly.

•India has also appointed senior diplomat Namrata S Kumar as India's next ambassador to Slovenia and Jaideep Mazumdar has been appointed as the country's next envoy to Austria.

Australia may make travel exemptions for Indian Team’s test tour

•The Australian Government is looking to make travel exemptions for the Indian team’s Down Under tour later in 2020 to save the Australian cricket board.

•Cricket Australia is reeling under huge financial stress due to global lockdown and has laid off almost 80 percent of its staff in the wake of COVID-9 pandemic.

•The India vs Australia four-test series is, therefore, expected to bring relief to the struggling cricket board. The CA stands to lose a staggering 300 million Australian dollars.

US to host world's largest maritime exercises this year

•The US Navy announced recently that it will host the world’s largest maritime exercises in Hawaii again this year. The drills will be held only at sea because of the COVID-19 virus.

•The US Navy has hosted the Rim of the Pacific exercises in Hawaii every two years since the early 1970s. The Military was asked to postpone the drills until the coronavirus situation improves in the islands.

•The military exercise is aimed at being a meaningful exercise with maximum training value and minimum risk to the force, allies and partners, and the people of Hawaii. The drill will be held over two weeks from August 17-31, 2020, instead of the usual five weeks from late June to early August.

Government makes Aarogya Setu app compulsory for its employees

•The central government has made downloading and use of the Aarogya Setu application compulsory for all its employees.

•The wide-use of the mobile application is necessary for the country to successfully phase out the lockdown starting from May.

•The government issued an order on April 29, urging all central government employees and those working with the PSUs (public sector units) and autonomous bodies to download the app. The order also stated that they must review their “status” on the app before starting from home for office.

Over 5 million people faced displacement in India in 2019: GRID 2020

•Over 5 million people faced displacement in India in 2019, as per the Global Report on Internal Displacement (GRID 2020). The report was released by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.

•As per the report, India had the highest number of displaced people in 2019.

•Overall, 33.4 million people faced displacements across the world due to conflicts and disasters.

•The disasters were more dominant in the regions including South Asia, East Asia and Pacific. Among all the nations, India, China, Philippines and Bangladesh recorded more than 4 million displacements in the year.