Current Affairs in Short: 4 May 2020

Only distressed people allowed to go home during lockdown: Government

• The Government issued clarification recently that only distressed people are being allowed to go home during the lockdown. The clarification came on its earlier order that allowed movement of stranded people including migrant workers, students and pilgrims.

• The order is only meant for those who had moved from their native places or workplaces just before the lockdown and got stuck there due to restrictions. This comes in the wake of the deployment of special trains by the Indian Railways on request of the states to take the migrant workers back to their home states.

• The government stated that movement is only meant for such distressed persons and not for those who are otherwise living normally at places other than their native places for work and wish to visit their native places in normal course.

Government extends last date to file nominations for Unity Award till June 30

• The Government of India has extended the last date for filing of nominations for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award till June 30, 2020.

• The centre has set up the Sardar Patel National Unity Award as the highest civilian award to recognize those who have made an outstanding contribution in promoting unity and integrity of India.

• The award is named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who managed to successfully integrate all the newly independent princely states into the Union of India at the time of independence.

• The award seeks to recognize the notable contribution made by individuals or institutions or organizations in the field of unity and reinforces the value of strong and united India.

Jal Shakti Ministry launches ‘IDEAthon’

• The National Mission for Clean Ganga operating under Ministry of Jal Shakti launched “IDEAthon” on May 2, 2020.

• The initiative focusses on the “Future of River Management” to explore how the coronavirus crisis will impact the river management strategies.

• The event examined how the social angle of rivers can be leveraged to address the health crisis. It also discussed the lessons taught by the pandemic and came to a conclusion that more attention is required towards river management.

• The event further created a framework called River Management in a city’s Urban river management plan.

Kashmir Saffron receives Geographical Indication Tag

• The Kashmir Saffron has received the Geographical Indication Tag. The saffron cultivated in Kashmir valley has a natural deep red colour and high aroma. It is also processed without any chemicals.

• The Kashmir Saffron is the only saffron in the world that is cultivated at an altitude of 1,600 metres. It is generally grown in Kistwar, Budgam, Pulwama and Srinagar.

• Besides this, three other products also received the GI tag including Black rice or Manipur, Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai and Gorakhpur Terracotta.

Russia lifts temporary ban on exports of face masks, PPE equipment

• The Russian Government has lifted the temporary ban imposed on the export of face masks and personal protective equipment.

• The nation had earlier suspended the export of many medical supplies, as coronavirus cases spread across the nation, especially its capital city Moscow. The ban did not include items transported for personal use or as part of humanitarian aid. The measures were supposed to remain in effect until June 1, 2020.

• Russia has reported a steady rise in coronavirus cases, with more than 10,500 new cases reported in one day, including almost 6000 in Moscow. The country’s total COVID-19 cases stand at 145,000 including 1400 deaths.