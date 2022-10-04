Current Affairs in Short: 4 October 2022
President of India Draupadi Murmu launched ‘herSTART’- a startup platform of Gujarat University for women entrepreneurs in Ahmedabad.
- During her address, the President said that if the states move forward by learning and adopting each other’s successful models, India will definitely ensure its place as a developed country.
- The President of India also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects at Gujarat University on the occasion.
- She also highlighted the work of done by the Government of Gujarat in the field of education and tribal development.
Government approves Rs. 36,000 crores to install 25 thousand new telecom towers
- The Government of India has approved Rs. 36,000 crores to install 25 thousand new telecom towers in the next 500 days in India.
- The details were announced by the Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while making his concluding remarks at the digital India Conference of State IT Ministers.
- The list of spots for installing towers is prepared in consultation with the states and they can also further review the list.
- The minister also informed that the special assistance to States for capital expenditure worth Rs. 2,000 crores.
Government asks media to refrain from publishing advertisement of online betting platforms
- The information and Broadcasting Ministry has again issued an advisory to the media to refrain from publishing advertisements of online betting platforms.
- The ministry also informed that some online offshore betting platforms have started using news websites as surrogate products to advertise their betting platforms on TV channels.
- The Government has also written a letter to Private Satellite Television Channels and online curated content (OTT).
- As per the government, it has been observed that the promotional content and advertisements of betting platforms are still visible on certain news platforms and OTT platforms.
India-UK Defence Consultative Group Meeting
- Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar co-chaired the India-UK Defence Consultative Group Meeting with his UK counterpart David Williams.
- They reviewed the progress of various Service Level bilateral groups and defence cooperation mechanisms.
- The Defence Secretary also held a discussion on a wide range of issues relating to the defense and industrial cooperation between India and the UK.
- Both sides considered new areas for defence industrial cooperation and explored emerging domains such as cyber and Artificial Intelligence.
