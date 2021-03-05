Current Affairs in Short: 5 March 2021

India conducts successful flight test of SFDR technology off Odisha coast

• Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out a flight demonstration based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet technology from Integrated Test Range Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

• According to Defence Ministry, all the subsystems including the booster motor and nozzle-less motor, performed as expected. During the test, many new technologies were tested including Solid Fuel based Ducted Ramjet technology.

• The successful demonstration of Solid Fuel based Ducted Ramjet technology has provided DRDO with a technological advantage, which will enable it to develop long range air-to-air missiles.

• Such a technology is available only with a handful of countries in the world at present.

Odisha signs deal with Arcelor Mittal to invest Rs 50,000 cr to set up steel plant

• The Odisha government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel on March 4, 2021 for setting up of a 12 million tonne integrated steel plant.

• The steel plant will be set up at investment of Rs 50,000 crores in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

• The agreement was signed by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and ArcelorMittal Chairperson and CEO Lakshmi Vilas Mittal.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates New Delhi World Book Fair 2021

• Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ inaugurated the New Delhi World Book Fair 2021 - Virtual Edition on March 5, 2021.

• The theme of World Book Fair 2021 is ‘National Education Policy-2020.’

• The Education Minister noted that National Education Policy has emerged as world’s biggest reform.

• He said that the policy will develop India not only as the Knowledge hub but will also help in making learners ideal and global citizens.

Bangladesh launches national app portal

• The Bangladesh government has launched its national app portal bdapps.com. The agreement for the same was signed in Dhaka between ICT division of the Bangladesh government and telecom company Robi.

• The national app portal will be established as the hub of the ICT division for application developers.

• Under the agreement, the ICT division will collaborate with the portal to organise exclusive boot camps and software development events in the country.

• BDApps is the largest mobile application platform in Bangladesh hosting more than 23,000 apps developed by 12,000 developers.

President Ram Nath Kovind to go on a 2-day visit to Madhya Pradesh

• President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a two day visit to Madhya Pradesh from March 6, 2021.

• The President will inaugurate the All India State Judicial Academies Directors’ Retreat at Jabalpur on the first day of the visit.

• President Kovind will also grace the Janjatiya Sammelan organized by Madhya Pradesh government in Damoh.