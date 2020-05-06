Current Affairs in Short: 6 May 2020

UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches 'Ayush Kavach' app

• Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Ayush Kavach app on May 5, 2020. The app will provide health-related tips and information about ayurvedic medicines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

• The Ayush Kavach app aims to help people boost their immunity against the coronavirus through the ancient mode of Yoga and Ayurveda. The UP CM said that Ayurveda and the ancient traditions of India comprise many facts and tips related to boosting immunity that will be helpful in fighting COVID-19.

• Yogi Adityanath emphasised that there was a need for such an app, which could easily deliver information regarding Ayurveda and other traditional Indian medicines in a simple language among masses.

• The mobile application has been developed by the Ayush Department of Uttar Pradesh in view of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Punjab National Bank extends moratorium to NBFC

• The Punjab National Bank has extended moratorium to non-banking finance companies (NBFC), becoming the first lender to do so after the Reserve Bank of India cleared doubts over the issue on May 2, 2020.5.6

• The bank has sent emails to the NBFCs for expressing their desire to avail moratorium. The banks were earlier divided over the issue.

• Some banks started offering it from early April, while others including the State Bank of India were against extending moratorium on loan payments to non-bank lenders.

Government extends time limit for annual GST return filing till 30 September

• The central Government has announced an extension in time limit for filing of Annual returns for Goods and Services Tax (GST) and movement of goods in the country.

• The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) extended the time limit for filing the annual GST returns for the fiscal year 2018-2019 till September 30, 2020.

• The government has also extended the validity for all the e-way bills generated on or before March 24th till May 31st. The bill were set to expire between March 20 and April 15.

• The relaxation will allow seamless movement of goods and supplies through road transport carriers, thereby ensuring availability of supplies across the county.

Discus thrower Sandeep Kumari banned for 4 years for failing dope test

• Discus thrower Sandeep Kumari has been banned from the sport for four years by WADA's Athletics Integrity Unit for failing a dope test. The decision comes two years after her sample was deemed as clean by National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL).

• The NDTL could not detect the presence of the banned steroid in her blood samples. The sample was collected by NADA officials during the 2018 National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati.

• Similarly, the samples of four other Indian players were deemed as negative at NDTL but were found positive when tested at Montreal,

• Kumari had won gold during the National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati with a throw of 58.41m.

Tarun Bajaj appointed as director on RBI central board

• The union government has appointed Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj as a director on the Reserve Bank of India’s central board.

• Tarun Bajaj will succeed Atanu Chakraborty, who retired on April 30. His nomination is effective from May 5 and until further orders.

• Bajaj is a 1988 batch IAS officer. He was previously working in the Prime Minister’s Office as the Additional Secretary. He had joined the PMO in 2015.\