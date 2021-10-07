Current Affairs in Short: 7 October 2021

Indian govt to grant tourist visas for foreigners coming via chartered flights from October 15

•The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on October 7, 2021, announced that it will grant fresh tourist visas to foreigners coming to India via chartered flights from October 15, 2021.

•Foreign tourists coming to India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so with effect from November 15, the Ministry further added.

•Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all visas granted to foreigners were suspended in 2020 along with several other restrictions on international travel. Later, foreigners were allowed to avail any kind of Indian visa other than a tourist visa to enter India.

CM Mamata Banerjee, two MLAs to take oath at West Bengal State Assembly on October 7

•West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with two elected MLAs will take an oath of office at the State Assembly on October 7, 2021. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will administer the oath.

•The two other elected MLAs are Amirul Islam from Samserganj and Jakir Hossain from Jangipur. As per the Election Commission of India, Mamata Banerjee won from Bhabanipur with a margin of more than 58,000 votes. She secured 85,263 votes which is approximately 71.90 per cent of the total votes in the bye-elections.

•BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal secured 26,428 votes while Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Srijib Biswas got 4,226 votes.

Nick Webb to step down as Team India’s strength, conditioning coach after T20 World Cup

•Nick Webb on October 7, 2021, informed the BCCI that he will not be extending his contract as Team India’s strength and conditioning coach after the upcoming T20 World Cup as he wants to spend more time with his family.

•Nick Webb was chosen as Team India’s strength and conditioning coach in 2019 by the Indian selection committee led by MSK Prasad. The T20 World Cup will start on October 17 where India will face Pakistan in their first match in Dubai on October 24, 2021.

Pakistan earthquake kills 20 people, injures 300 in Balochistan

•An earthquake struck several parts of Balochistan on October 7, 2021, including Quetta in the early hours. It killed at least 20 people and 300 others, stated local media reports. The epicenter was located near Harnai district at a depth of 15 kms.

•All injured women and children have transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital. An emergency has been declared across all hospitals in Harnai. The roof and walls of several houses, public and private buildings collapsed.

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

•Hollywood actor Daniel Craig was honored with the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on October 6, 2021. Craig received his Star while being accompanied by the team of ‘No Time to Die’, stated media reports.

•53-year-old Craig is the 2,704th celebrity who received the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. Craig’s latest film ‘No Time to Die’ was the last in the series of acting tenure as James Bond 007.