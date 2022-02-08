Current Affairs in Short: 8 February 2022
Indian batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been cleared for training. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who also tested positive, is still in isolation.
• Indian batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been cleared for training. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who also tested positive, is still in isolation.
• Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj and Navdeep Saini had tested positive for COVID-19 before the first ODI against West Indies. Hence, all the these players missed the first ODI.
• The Rohit-led Indian squad defeated West Indies by six wickets to win their 1000th ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
RBI begins 3-day monetary policy meeting
• The Reserve Bank of India has begun its three-day deliberations to decide the bank's next monetary policy keeping in mind the Budget 2022-23 announcements and inflationary concerns and evolving geo-political situation.
• The six-member RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy resolution on February 10, 2022.
• The meeting was scheduled to start on February 7th but was postponed by a day in view with Maharashtra's public holiday declaration on February 7 to mourn the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
Scientists develop new technology to detect SARS-CoV-2
• A team of scientists has developed a new technology platform to detect SARS-CoV-2 through fluorescent light.
• The technology can also be used to detect other DNA/RNA pathogens including Zika. HIV, Ebola, influenza, HCV, Zika, bacteria and other mutating/evolving pathogens.
• The technology platform will enable fluorometric detection of pathogens by measurement of fluorescent light emitted.
Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions 30 percent by 2030
• Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions by 30 percent by the end of year 2030. This was announced by the Emirate's government on February 6, 2022.
• The plan is part of a broader strategy to achieve carbon emission neutrality by 2050.
• Dubai is a major regional business, financial and logistics hub. It is the second-largest and wealthiest Emirate, after oil-rich Abu Dhabi.
Indian business travelers to get visa entry to Maldives
• Indian business travelers have been allowed free entry to Maldives from February 1, 2022.
• The Maldivian Foreign Ministry has started the process of granting Indian Nationals visa-free entry for business purposes for a period of 90 days.
• This is in accordance with the facilitation of visa arrangements agreed upon both the two governments on December 17, 2018.
