Current Affairs in Short: 8 February 2022

Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer test COVID-19 negative

• Indian batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been cleared for training. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who also tested positive, is still in isolation.

• Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj and Navdeep Saini had tested positive for COVID-19 before the first ODI against West Indies. Hence, all the these players missed the first ODI.

• The Rohit-led Indian squad defeated West Indies by six wickets to win their 1000th ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

RBI begins 3-day monetary policy meeting

• The Reserve Bank of India has begun its three-day deliberations to decide the bank's next monetary policy keeping in mind the Budget 2022-23 announcements and inflationary concerns and evolving geo-political situation.

• The six-member RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy resolution on February 10, 2022.

• The meeting was scheduled to start on February 7th but was postponed by a day in view with Maharashtra's public holiday declaration on February 7 to mourn the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Scientists develop new technology to detect SARS-CoV-2

• A team of scientists has developed a new technology platform to detect SARS-CoV-2 through fluorescent light.

• The technology can also be used to detect other DNA/RNA pathogens including Zika. HIV, Ebola, influenza, HCV, Zika, bacteria and other mutating/evolving pathogens.

• The technology platform will enable fluorometric detection of pathogens by measurement of fluorescent light emitted.

Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions 30 percent by 2030

• Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions by 30 percent by the end of year 2030. This was announced by the Emirate's government on February 6, 2022.

• The plan is part of a broader strategy to achieve carbon emission neutrality by 2050.

• Dubai is a major regional business, financial and logistics hub. It is the second-largest and wealthiest Emirate, after oil-rich Abu Dhabi.

Indian business travelers to get visa entry to Maldives

• Indian business travelers have been allowed free entry to Maldives from February 1, 2022.

• The Maldivian Foreign Ministry has started the process of granting Indian Nationals visa-free entry for business purposes for a period of 90 days.

• This is in accordance with the facilitation of visa arrangements agreed upon both the two governments on December 17, 2018.