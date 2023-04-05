Current Affairs in Short: April 05 2023

3D-Printed Cryogenic Engine Passes Fire Test

The trial was held at a test facility available in Nagpur. Cryogenic engines are usually suitable for the upper stages of a rocket. Also, they can run farther as compared to modern gas engines.

Dhawan-II is a 3.5-kilo Newton cryogenic engine. This was named after the revered Aerospace Engineer, Dr Satish Dhawan.

Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited instigated a fire test for a 3D-Printed Rocket Engine. This is to support the Vikram 2 rocket that was launched last year.

Karnataka on 1st position in India Justice Report 2022

Karnataka becomes the only Indian state in delivering justice to citizens. As per India Justice Report 2022, the rankings are combined in such a way that certain key points are being measured like infrastructure, judiciary work, human resources, prisons, legal assistance, etc.

Tamil Nadu is in 2nd position followed by Telangana. However, UP was placed in the 18th rank and is considered very low in this newly released index.