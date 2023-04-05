Current Affairs in Short: April 05 2023
3D-Printed Cryogenic Engine Passes Fire Test
- Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited instigated a fire test for a 3D-Printed Rocket Engine. This is to support the Vikram 2 rocket that was launched last year.
- Dhawan-II is a 3.5-kilo Newton cryogenic engine. This was named after the revered Aerospace Engineer, Dr Satish Dhawan.
- The trial was held at a test facility available in Nagpur. Cryogenic engines are usually suitable for the upper stages of a rocket. Also, they can run farther as compared to modern gas engines.
Karnataka on 1st position in India Justice Report 2022
- Karnataka becomes the only Indian state in delivering justice to citizens. As per India Justice Report 2022, the rankings are combined in such a way that certain key points are being measured like infrastructure, judiciary work, human resources, prisons, legal assistance, etc.
- Tamil Nadu is in 2nd position followed by Telangana. However, UP was placed in the 18th rank and is considered very low in this newly released index.
- The survey was conducted among 18 large and mid-sized states.
RCB Announces Retirement of Jersey Numbers 17 & 333
- The franchise cricket team in IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recently tweeted the retirement of Jersey Numbers 17 and 333.
- Two of the great players namely AB de Villers and Chris Gayle respectively will now exit from the group forever.
- This will be initiated in the IPL Hall of Fame on March 26. This event is scheduled to be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Centre has no plan to use Aadhar Card for Census
- Electronics and IT Minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar revealed that there is no such plan to use Aadhar Card for the census.
- The Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India have this information on April 05, 2023 (Wednesday).
- According to the data by the Unique Identification Authority of India, over 136 crore Aadhaar numbers were issued by February end.
KKR Enlisted Jason Roy for Rs 2.8 crore
- Kolkata Night Riders (KKR) has engaged English cricketer Jason Roy for an amount of Rs 2.8 crore.
- KKR signed him for the TATA IPL 2023. Roy’s last record is for the 2021 season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team.
- The two champions Shreyas Iyer and Shakib Al Hasan got injured. A further description will soon be available on whether Roy will play against RCB.
