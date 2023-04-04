Current Affairs in Short: April 04 2023
NASA Announces Crew List for ‘Artemis 2’ Mission
- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Canadian Space Agency are sending their best astronauts to execute the ‘Artemis 2’ Program.
- The crew consists of Jeremy Hansen, Christina Hammock Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman. They are designated to revolve around the moon and this mission will be for 8-10 days.
- The Moon Expedition is scheduled for next year i.e. 2024. This journey will begin to fulfil NASA’s human exploration plans and these astronauts will fly on Orion MPCV Rocket.
Finland Joins NATO Membership
- Finland has become the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
- With this, NATO’s borders with Russia almost multiplied and this is one of the biggest steps to build the security landscape across Europe.
- NATO is the largest intergovernmental military alliance in the world. Finland’s membership was announced in a two-day meeting of confederated Foreign Ministers.
Elon Musk Releasd New Twitter Logo
- Twitter’s CEO, Elon Musk changed the logo from the legend Blue Bird to the Doge Meme. This has been done only on the web version of Twitter and not on the mobile app.
- Several users commented humorously on Tweet and they were surprised over this new sudden step taken by the owner. Earlier when a user recommended Mr Musk acquire this platform and change its logo, it can be said that this might be the reason for the logo change.
- The new logo of a dog has been taken from Dogecoin Blockchain and Cryptocurrency. This image got popularized in 2013. Shiba Inu dog image contains multicoloured texts in the foreground.
PhonePe intrdouces E-Commerce App - ‘Pincode’
- PhonePe announced a new E-Commerce initiative called Pincode App. This can be assessed on ONDC Network.
- Bangalore becomes the first Indian city to host groceries and other comestibles. This is a shopping app where other cities and categories will be included soon.
- It is available for download and usage on both Google PlayStore and AppStore. It is launched to enhance India’s online businesses.
Donald Trump to be Prosecuted for ‘Hush Money Payment’
- Former US President Donald Trump is indicted for paying hush money to an adult film star during his 2016 presidency.
- He appeared before Manhattan District Attorney’s Office as he is foisted with copulation charges, as claimed by the female adult star.
- Trump refused to accept these connections and he will be flying back to Florida.
