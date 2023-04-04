Current Affairs in Short: April 04 2023

NASA Announces Crew List for ‘Artemis 2’ Mission

The Moon Expedition is scheduled for next year i.e. 2024. This journey will begin to fulfil NASA’s human exploration plans and these astronauts will fly on Orion MPCV Rocket.

The crew consists of Jeremy Hansen, Christina Hammock Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman. They are designated to revolve around the moon and this mission will be for 8-10 days.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Canadian Space Agency are sending their best astronauts to execute the ‘Artemis 2’ Program.

Finland Joins NATO Membership

NATO is the largest intergovernmental military alliance in the world. Finland’s membership was announced in a two-day meeting of confederated Foreign Ministers.

With this, NATO’s borders with Russia almost multiplied and this is one of the biggest steps to build the security landscape across Europe.

Elon Musk Releasd New Twitter Logo

Twitter’s CEO, Elon Musk changed the logo from the legend Blue Bird to the Doge Meme. This has been done only on the web version of Twitter and not on the mobile app.

Several users commented humorously on Tweet and they were surprised over this new sudden step taken by the owner. Earlier when a user recommended Mr Musk acquire this platform and change its logo, it can be said that this might be the reason for the logo change.