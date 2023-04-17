Current Affairs in Short: April 17 2023

Nepal Appoints Narayan Prasad Saud as Next Foreign Minister

A senior official told that Nepal’s Prime Minister Prachanda is about to visit India soon in the coming weeks.

President Ram Singh Poudel directed the oath of office and secrecy at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This was decided during last week's conference where several ministers were present.

Congress Leader of Nepal, Narayan Prasad Saud is all set to be the new Foreign Minister after the sworn-in ceremony was held on April 16.

World Haemophilia Day 2023 Celebrated Today

Bleeding that often occurs in knees, arms, mouth, gums, skin, etc is very dangerous in certain cases. With particular medications, blood clotting patterns can be controlled.

This day is to create awareness among all humans about the symptoms and healthcare facilities available to people suffering from blood disorders.

World Haemophilia Day is remembered on April 17 every year. This day also signifies the birthday of Frank Schnabel, the founder of the World Federation of Haemophilia.

Chennai to Organise Hockey Tournament

Last time in 2007, the city hosted an International Hockey Show and the venue proved to be successful for the whole team.

The seventh edition of this sport will be hosted by Chennai, as announced by the Tamil Nadu Sports Minister.

The Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament is scheduled to be held between August 03 to 12, 2023.

Syria Becomes Biggest Narco-State in the World

It came to light that Syria’s earnings are largely from Captagon hence it is now the largest narco-state in the world.

A narco-state is one whose economy and income depend on the trading of illegitimate drugs.