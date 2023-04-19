Current Affairs in Short: April 19 2023

India named as World’s Most Populous Country

There are a number of factors that affect population growth including life expectancy, fertility rate and international migration.

The UN World Population Report reveals that while China has a total of 142.57 crores, India’s populace increased this year.

According to a recent survey, India exceeds China in terms of the population across the world. Currently, the nation is home to 142.86 crore people.

Centre Accepts National Quantum Mission

With this, it will come up with intermediate-level quantum computers having 50 to 1000 qubits.

The objective of this mission is to accelerate scientific research and development. Also, this scheme will benefit tremendously to multiple sectors like Finance, Health and Communications.

In order to escalate Quantum Technology Industry, the centre gave approval to the National Quantum Mission to make India a powerful country in the respective sector.

World Liver Day Celebrated to Spread Liver-Related Awareness

By mindful exercising, having nutritional food and staying away from alcohol, high-calorie foods, and sugary items, one can have sound functioning of the liver.

The plan is to spread information about liver diseases which include hepatitis, cirrhosis, jaundice, fatty liver, etc.

On April 19, World Liver Day is observed to make people conscious about their own eating habits and what are they leading to nowadays.

Solar Eclipse Tomorrow: Will Create Ring of Fire Effect

The first Solar Eclipse of this year will be on April 20, 2023 (Wednesday). It will be a hybrid solar eclipse while the last of this kind occurred in November 2013.

It will be visible across Australia and some countries of Southeast India but not in India. This spectacular view is one in a ten-year experience.