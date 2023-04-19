Current Affairs in Short: April 19 2023
India named as World’s Most Populous Country
- According to a recent survey, India exceeds China in terms of the population across the world. Currently, the nation is home to 142.86 crore people.
- The UN World Population Report reveals that while China has a total of 142.57 crores, India’s populace increased this year.
- There are a number of factors that affect population growth including life expectancy, fertility rate and international migration.
Centre Accepts National Quantum Mission
- In order to escalate Quantum Technology Industry, the centre gave approval to the National Quantum Mission to make India a powerful country in the respective sector.
- The objective of this mission is to accelerate scientific research and development. Also, this scheme will benefit tremendously to multiple sectors like Finance, Health and Communications.
- With this, it will come up with intermediate-level quantum computers having 50 to 1000 qubits.
World Liver Day Celebrated to Spread Liver-Related Awareness
- On April 19, World Liver Day is observed to make people conscious about their own eating habits and what are they leading to nowadays.
- The plan is to spread information about liver diseases which include hepatitis, cirrhosis, jaundice, fatty liver, etc.
- By mindful exercising, having nutritional food and staying away from alcohol, high-calorie foods, and sugary items, one can have sound functioning of the liver.
Solar Eclipse Tomorrow: Will Create Ring of Fire Effect
- The first Solar Eclipse of this year will be on April 20, 2023 (Wednesday). It will be a hybrid solar eclipse while the last of this kind occurred in November 2013.
- It will be visible across Australia and some countries of Southeast India but not in India. This spectacular view is one in a ten-year experience.
- The partial phase will start around 7:04 IST in the morning and will be in its complete mode around 8:07 IST.
National Goddess Ganga Cleansing Mission
- Namami Gange Programme (NMCG) was introduced by the Jal Shakti Ministry. Along with this, several other missions have also been launched.
- For worth Rs 638 crore, the Clean Ganga mission will be implemented across many districts. While Hindon River Rejuvenation Programme will be taken in the Saharanpur district.
- Eight projects have been approved for Clean Ganga and four projects worth Rs 407 crore for the Hindon River.
