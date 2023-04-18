Current Affairs in Short: April 18 2023
Apple BKC Opens Today in Mumbai
- India now has its first Apple store that was inaugurated today April 18, 2023. Tech savvy gathered around the location i.e. Jio World Drive Mall, Bandra Kurla Complex.
- The next retail store will launch in Saket, Delhi on April 20. This step has been taken to provide consumers with a happy experience where they can have a variety of products in metropolitan cities.
- The CEO of Apple, Tim Cook welcomed its first customers and the crowd was seen cheering and clicking photos with each other.
Elon Musk comes with a new AI Model ‘TruthGPT’
- In rivalry with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, business tycoon Elon Musk takes a smart step by launching TruthGPT
- This upgraded chatbot will provide truth to its users as it is effectively developed with AI experts. TruthGPT will have an understanding of the universe and humans and will not threaten our existence, as claimed by the creator.
- Elon also warned society of AI risks as it is a tool of manipulation and he further plans to begin TruthGPT which will compete with Google and Microsoft.
Toyota Motor Corporations Starts ‘Wheels on Web’
- An online platform namely ‘Wheels on Web’ has been introduced by the Toyota Company to build online sales.
- Customers will be able to view, purchase and order the cars of their choice with comfort at their homes. Also, they will get exclusive home delivery.
- This will be a convenient experience for all customers across Bangalore. The website will provide entire details about its products and services.
India’s First DNA Database developed by Himachal Pradesh
- Himachal Pradesh is the first-ever state in India to officially create DNA Database for unidentified bodies.
- It has been recorded that about 150 DNA samples of nameless dead bodies. It is a big relief for those people who tirelessly look for the bodies of their families.
- Over 100 bodies are discovered across several parts of states in India. Through this step, the details of the bodies will be revealed or identified within seconds.
Tarlok Singh designated as Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Justice
- The Ministry of Law and Justice announced the promotion of the senior judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Tarlok Singh Chauhan has been appointed as Acting Chief Justice from his former position.
- Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of Law and Justice congratulated him on his appointment which will begin on April 20, 2023.
- Mr Tarlok completed his schooling at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla while he received his graduation degree from DAV College in Chandigarh. He has worked in many cases of Financial Institutions, Boards, etc.
