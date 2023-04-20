Current Affairs in Short: April 20 2023

First Hybrid Solar Eclipse 2023: Images Go Live

It cannot be seen in India. However, Australian people and some parts of Southeast Asia also witnessed this astronomical event which started at 7:04 am.

A solar eclipse is formed when Moon comes in between Sun and Earth and a partial or full shadow appears. This time it was visible in a ring-like structure.

World’s First Hybrid Solar Eclipse happened today i.e. April 20 2023. It was a rare occurrence as it was a combination of Total and Annular Phases of the Moon covering Earth.

Football Intercontinental Cup to be Organized in June

Mongolia, Lebanon and Vanuatu teams will also be participating in this tournament.

The last two events were organized in Mumbai (2018) and Ahmedabad (2019) respectively.

Indian football player Sunil Chhetri will be featured in the Intercontinental Cup for 2023. This event is scheduled for June 9 to 18.

India sends Invitation to China & Pakistan for SCO 2023

For the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) India has officially invited member countries including Pakistan and China.

The conference is to be conducted on May 4-5, 2023, in Goa. This is the first time after 12 years that Pakistan’s political leader will be coming to India. Last time, Hina Rabbani visited in 2011.