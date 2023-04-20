Current Affairs in Short: April 20 2023
Jagran Josh compiles the top 5 news on the most important topics from the exam point of view. It includes Pamela Chopra Demise, and SCO Meeting 2023, among several others.
Current Affairs
First Hybrid Solar Eclipse 2023: Images Go Live
- World’s First Hybrid Solar Eclipse happened today i.e. April 20 2023. It was a rare occurrence as it was a combination of Total and Annular Phases of the Moon covering Earth.
- A solar eclipse is formed when Moon comes in between Sun and Earth and a partial or full shadow appears. This time it was visible in a ring-like structure.
- It cannot be seen in India. However, Australian people and some parts of Southeast Asia also witnessed this astronomical event which started at 7:04 am.
Football Intercontinental Cup to be Organized in June
- Indian football player Sunil Chhetri will be featured in the Intercontinental Cup for 2023. This event is scheduled for June 9 to 18.
- The last two events were organized in Mumbai (2018) and Ahmedabad (2019) respectively.
- Mongolia, Lebanon and Vanuatu teams will also be participating in this tournament.
India sends Invitation to China & Pakistan for SCO 2023
- For the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) India has officially invited member countries including Pakistan and China.
- The conference is to be conducted on May 4-5, 2023, in Goa. This is the first time after 12 years that Pakistan’s political leader will be coming to India. Last time, Hina Rabbani visited in 2011.
- Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is all set to fly to India in the month of May this year. It will be a group meeting involving foreign ministers of member nations added to the alliance.
SpaceX Starship Rocket Exploded
- SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted today that the Starship spacecraft launched and then exploded within a few minutes.
- He greeted the company by saying that learning came after failure. He took this flight explosion in a positive way.
- Elon further announced that the next test will happen after a few months.
Pamela Chopra took her last breath at 74
- Playback singer, singer and Late Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra left for heavenly abode today i.e. April 20, 2023.
- She died at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital at the age of 74. She was detected with pneumonia and was immediately admitted to the hospital.
- Javed Akhtar paid tribute to her by posting condolences. He wrote that she was a wise and hardworking lady.
Also Read: Current Affairs in Short: April 19 2023
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.