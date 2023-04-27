Current Affairs in Short: April 27 2023
Navratna Status Given to RVNL Company
- Rail Vikas Nigam Limited is provided with the Navratna CPSE (Central Public Sector Enterprises) status. The firm is added to the existing list of companies mentioned under this prestigious category.
- Navratna companies are permitted to invest Rs 1,00 crore and there are 3 classes of titles given to companies namely Miniratna, Navratna and Maharatna.
- Financial independence is given to such firms which helps them to stand in competition with the global market.
Washington Sundar Ruled Out of IPL 2023
- Washington Sundar, an all-rounder player has been ruled out from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
- This was declared after he suffered from a fatal hamstring injury as per the sources who confirmed the news today.
- He has played a major role in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. On Twitter, the cricket team wished him a successful and speedy recovery.
India & UK Jointly Introduced Ajeya Warrior 2023
- The 7th edition of the bilateral training exercise ‘Ajeya Warrior’ has been launched together by India and the United Kingdom for 2023.
- This training exercise starts today i.e. April 27 and will be held till May 11, 2023. The location will be Salisbury Plains, UK.
- The last event was in the year 2021 which was organised collectively by both the countries at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand.
US State Officially Declares Diwali as a National Holiday
- Thousands of people across Pennsylvania, a US state, celebrate the Diwali festival and the state has now announced it as a holiday.
- Northeastern State’s senator Nikil Saval posted this on Twitter and welcomes all residents to celebrate the Indian event.
- He further asserted that Diwali is a festival of lights and happiness and represents light over darkness. People usually spark diyas and visit temples for offerings to deities.
Union Cabinet Accepts National Medical Devices Policy
- The Union Health Minister of India, Mansukh Mandaviya recently gave approval to National Medical Devices Policy.
- This will accelerate the health and medical sector and will bring a patient-centric approach. Also, this will help patients as this policy will fulfil public health objectives including quality, affordability, easy access, etc.
- The government stated that the sector will escalate from $11 billion to $50 billion in the coming 5 years.
