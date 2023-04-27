Current Affairs in Short: April 27 2023

Navratna Status Given to RVNL Company

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited is provided with the Navratna CPSE (Central Public Sector Enterprises) status. The firm is added to the existing list of companies mentioned under this prestigious category.

Navratna companies are permitted to invest Rs 1,00 crore and there are 3 classes of titles given to companies namely Miniratna, Navratna and Maharatna.