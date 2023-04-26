Current Affairs in Short: April 26 2023
Jagran Josh compiles the top 5 news on the most important topics from the exam point of view. It includes India’s First Village, and Operation Kaveri, among several others.
Current Affairs
Oscars 2024 Dates Announced
- The 96th edition of the Academy Awards or Oscars is scheduled to be held on March 10, 2024, according to the latest updates.
- The film agency also stated that next year also, the event will be hosted at the same location i.e. Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.
- This function is to honour those top performers across the world in the animation and film industries.
ICC World Test Championship 2023 List
- For the ICC World Championship, the governing body declared a 15-player team which will be involved in the finals.
- As per the schedule, the final match will be held between June 7 to 11, 2023. Also, June 12 is kept as a reserve day.
- The captain of this finalised squad will be Rohit Sharma while KS Bharat will be the wicketkeeper.
Operation Kaveri Saves Lives of Hundreds
- This month, Operation Kaveri brought back around 500 Indians from Sudan turbulence.
- Kaveri is one of the purest rivers in India and is regarded as the Goddess or Mother in the scriptures. Hence, this mission has been named after River Kaveri.
- As the war intensified between the two armed forces of Sudan, the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy protected and transferred the Indian citizens to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
First Indian Village Declared in Uttarakhand
- The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) located a signboard at Mana border village in Uttarakhand. The board read as follows - 'First Indian Village'.
- Mana is in the Himalayas and shares borders with China. This village was earlier titled the last village.
- The locals of this village belong to the Bhotia ethnicity while they live in artistically carved huts and cottages. This place is widely famous for sheep wool clothes and materials.
Biodiesel Project to be Initiated Soon in Ayodhya City
- Vito company of Belgium is about to launch a Biodiesel Project in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
- The aim of bringing this mission to the temple town is to produce biodiesel from waste and promote sustainable development.
- Ayodhya has been chosen for the pilot project as there will be a rapid increase in the number of devotees after Ram Mandir gates will open next year.
Also Read: Current Affairs in Short: April 25 2023
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.