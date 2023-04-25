Current Affairs in Short: April 25 2023
World Military Expenditure Rises to $2240 Billion
- As per the report released by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the world witnessed a swift hike in the budget of countries.
- The data shows that global expenses increased by 3.7% while the United States topped the list of military spenders in 2022. India acquired the fourth position with $81.4 billion spending in Defence Sector.
- The experts are of the view that the report signifies rising insecurity levels across the world. There are multiple reasons for high military spending that includes Russia-Ukraine Conflict.
World Malaria Day 2023
- On April 25, World Malaria Day is celebrated for spreading important awareness and techniques that can be implemented for this severe disease.
- This year, the theme is “Time to deliver Zero Malaria: invest, innovate, implement” announced by the World Health Organization (WHO).
- Maximum cases are reported in humid regions like Africa. A person can detect the disease by checking for signs like chills, fever, diarrhoea, body pain, etc.
Operation Kaveri to Clear Over 3,000 Indians
- Under Operation Kaveri, citizens trapped across Sudan were evacuated and this was Phase 1 of the whole operation.
- A civil war occurred in the country as the conflict between Army and Para-military happened.
- Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry, posted pictures on Twitter. The death toll was more than 400 and over 3,700 people were injured during air strikes and gunfire.
Bhupinder Singh Introduces New eShram Portal Features
- Bhupinder Singh, the Union Minister for Labour and Employment announced new additional features to the eShram portal.
- With this new change, the registration of workers will happen easily. They will now be able to experience employment opportunities, pension schemes, apprenticeships, skilling, etc.
- 28.64 crore unorganised workers have already been registered on the online portal up to March 10, 2023.
Indians Gained Medals at Archery World Cup 2023
- In the first stage of the Archery World Cup 2023, the team of Indian men won a silver medal, surpassed by China.
- This sport happened in Antalya, Turkey. The men’s recurve team included Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Dhiraj Bommdevara.
- The match results 4-5 and later Dhiraj defeated Ilfat Abdullin and was honoured with a bronze medal.
