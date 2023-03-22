Current Affairs in Short: March 22 2023
Jagran Josh compiles the top 5 news on the most important topics from the exam point of view. It includes World Water Day, and Delhi Budget 2023-24, among several others.
National Humanity Medal to Mindy Kaling
- Indian American Actress plus Producer Mindy Kaling has been honoured with the esteemed National Humanity Medal by US President Joe Biden.
- Along with her, various others were given the awards as it recognizes the contributions of such strong voices among storytellers.
- The National Medal of Arts is regarded as the highest level of award. These are often bestowed upon artists, art patrons, and groups by the US government.
Delhi Budget Session 2023-24
- The Finance Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot presented the Delhi Budget for the financial year 2023-24 at the Delhi Assembly.
- Arvid Kejriwal has laid out several key developmental initiatives for the population of Delhi announcing a total worth of Rs 78,800 crores.
- The education sector has been allocated Rs 16,575 crore while Rs 9,742 crores are for Health facilities.
India wins Gold Medal at ISSF Shooting Championship
- Sarobjat Singh achieves a gold medal in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol category. The event was held in Madhya Pradesh Bhopal.
- While Indian Shooter Varun Tomar secured a bronze medal and Sarobjat scored the gold medal at the Rifle World Cup 2023.
- He performed well with a 10.9 score. Also, the gold medal in the women's 10 m air pistol category was given to Li Xue of China.
ChatGPT Rival ‘Bard” launched by Google
- A new AI model has been designed by one of the world’s most powerful companies Gooogle after ChatGPT got popularized with its new versions.
- Bard is the latest AI-powered conversation system. This is now made accessible to the public but only in US and UK for the time being. It will soon come up in more countries and languages.
- This chatbot is a jack of all trades as it involves a multitude of advanced-level features.
World Water Day Observed on March 22 2023
- The UN decided in 1992 that every year from then on March 22 will be celebrated as World Water Day.
- It is observed to spread awareness among the public of water conservation and various other methods that they can use in order to effectively consume water.
- 70% is water on the earth’s surface however it is limited so there is a need to use it consciously. Otherwise, it will lead to global scarcity and a major threat to the health of present and future generations.
