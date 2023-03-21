Current Affairs in Short: March 21 2023
Jagran Josh compiles the top 5 news on the most important topics from the exam point of view. It includes First Trans Lawyer, Sangita Kalanidhi Award 2023, among several others.
Current Affairs
NGEL Collaborated with IOCL for Renewable Energy Projects
- NTPC Green Energy Limited has signed a pact with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in order to establish Renewable Energy Projects. This is in line with the current growing needs of IOCL Refineries.
- Through this Joint Venture Agreement, the NGEL has a rewarding target of generating about 60 GW of clean energy by 2032.
- Green energy business will be rigorously taken up in next coming years. Many senior officials from both organisations attended the event.
Sangita Kalanidhi Award to be presented to Bombay Jayashri
- The eminent personality of the Music Industry, Bombay Jayashri secures her position for the Sangita Kalanidhi Award for 2023. She has been chosen by the Madras Music Academy.
- At the 97th Annual Conference and Concerts, she along with other deserving artists will be honoured with various awards. This event will be conducted from December 15, 2023, to January 1, 2024.
- This 59-year-old musician and vocalist of Carnatic Music, Jayashri Ramnath has sung multiple songs in different languages. She has also performed worldwide in collaboration with some renowned singers.
Sports Stadium named after Rani Rampal
- Rani Rampal becomes the first ever woman to have a stadium named after her. She is a famous player in the Women’s Hockey Team. This stadium is in Rae Bareli.
- Moreover, she is the youngest one in her team to participate in the World Cup of the year 2010.
- According to the reports, the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) Rae Bareli has given a new name to the hockey stadium which is ‘Rani’s Girls Hockey Turf’.
World’s Happiness Index 2023, Finland remains on Top
- The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network released the World Happiness Report of 2023 on March 20 as the day is celebrated every year as World Happiness Day.
- Finland for the 6th consecutive time has been ranked number one in happiness levels. The report surveys the happiness factors and satisfaction levels among the world population. It shows how happy the people are with their lives across nations.
- India improves a little from 136 to 125 however it is a sad position for the country as it is among the least happy nations.
Kerala has its First Trans Lawyer Padma Lakshmi
- Padma Lakshmi becomes the first ever Transgender in Kerala who has obtained the position of lawyer and got her name in the Bar Council.
- The Law Minister of Kerala, P. Rajeev posted on social media and congratulated her to be designated as a lawyer and encouraged more transgender people to acquire the role.
- This is a great step for the whole Transgender community as it will help them to stand for their rights more firmly in future.
Also Read: Current Affairs in Short: March 20 2023
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.