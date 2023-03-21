Current Affairs in Short: March 21 2023

NGEL Collaborated with IOCL for Renewable Energy Projects

Green energy business will be rigorously taken up in next coming years. Many senior officials from both organisations attended the event.

Through this Joint Venture Agreement, the NGEL has a rewarding target of generating about 60 GW of clean energy by 2032.

NTPC Green Energy Limited has signed a pact with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in order to establish Renewable Energy Projects. This is in line with the current growing needs of IOCL Refineries.

Sangita Kalanidhi Award to be presented to Bombay Jayashri

This 59-year-old musician and vocalist of Carnatic Music, Jayashri Ramnath has sung multiple songs in different languages. She has also performed worldwide in collaboration with some renowned singers.

At the 97th Annual Conference and Concerts, she along with other deserving artists will be honoured with various awards. This event will be conducted from December 15, 2023, to January 1, 2024.

The eminent personality of the Music Industry, Bombay Jayashri secures her position for the Sangita Kalanidhi Award for 2023. She has been chosen by the Madras Music Academy.

Sports Stadium named after Rani Rampal

According to the reports, the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) Rae Bareli has given a new name to the hockey stadium which is ‘Rani’s Girls Hockey Turf’.

Moreover, she is the youngest one in her team to participate in the World Cup of the year 2010.

Rani Rampal becomes the first ever woman to have a stadium named after her. She is a famous player in the Women’s Hockey Team. This stadium is in Rae Bareli.

World’s Happiness Index 2023, Finland remains on Top

The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network released the World Happiness Report of 2023 on March 20 as the day is celebrated every year as World Happiness Day.

Finland for the 6th consecutive time has been ranked number one in happiness levels. The report surveys the happiness factors and satisfaction levels among the world population. It shows how happy the people are with their lives across nations.