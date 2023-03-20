Current Affairs in Short: March 20 2023

UBS Group buys Credit Suisse & restores Financial Stability

The deal has been finalised to save international finances after the historical bank failures recently. UBS Chairperson that it intends to save $7 billion by 2027.

Global Power USB Bank acquires Credit Suisse’s banking systems for 3.25 billion dollars. This deal was done to recover from the global banking crisis.

Mumbai Indians acquire New York Franchise

Ahead of the Major League Cricket (MLC), Mumbai Indians joined the US cricket revolution campaign as it takes over the New York Franchise.

After Delhi Capitals and Chennai Superkings, now this team is united with the American initiative. Major Cricket League is the first cricket championship in the US.