UBS Group buys Credit Suisse & restores Financial Stability

The deal has been finalised to save international finances after the historical bank failures recently. UBS Chairperson that it intends to save $7 billion by 2027.

Global Power USB Bank acquires Credit Suisse’s banking systems for 3.25 billion dollars. This deal was done to recover from the global banking crisis.

Mumbai Indians acquire New York Franchise

Reliance Industries Limited is the owner of the Mumbai Indians cricket team. NIta Ambani is excited to welcome the NY Franchise to the progressing MI family.

After Delhi Capitals and Chennai Superkings, now this team is united with the American initiative. Major Cricket League is the first cricket championship in the US.

Ahead of the Major League Cricket (MLC), Mumbai Indians joined the US cricket revolution campaign as it takes over the New York Franchise.

Rohan Bopanna wins Men’s Double & Alcaraz titled Men’s Single

Rohan won the award with his teammate Matthew Ebden after beating the strong pair named Dutchman Wesley Koolhof and Briton Neal Skupski by 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.

For 2023, Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest to be titled the World’s No. 1 Tennis player by defeating Daniil Medvedev.

In the ATP series, Rohan Bopanna is the oldest one to have won the ATP Masters 1000 title in the Men’s Double category.

World’s Happiest Countries 2023 Report

Finland has topped the list of the world’s happiest countries, according to World Happiness Report. These rankings are based largely on life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll.

Countries were given ranks in the list on the basis of their happiness levels. Happiness is detected by drawing average life evaluation over the 3 preceding years between 2020-2022.

The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network published the annual report after conducting a global across 150 nations of the world.

Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat to attain Energy Independence by 2047

The fifth largest economy in the world, India is likely to achieve energy independence by 2047. PM Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat will prove to be a gateway for future growth.

This can only be possible through clean technology according to a report issued by a leading US Research Institute.