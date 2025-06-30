Current Affairs One Liners 30 June 2025: World Asteroid Day 2025

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
One Liner Current Affairs 30 June 2025: Presenting one-liner current affairs in a fresh format. These updates are highly important from an exam perspective and will be very useful for your preparation. Today’s highlights include topics related to new RAW chief, World Asteroid Day 2025, and more.

Jun 30, 2025, 16:24 IST
One Liner Current Affairs 30 June 2025
One Liner Current Affairs 30 June 2025: Get the latest one-liner current affairs in a crisp new style. These key updates are crucial for exams and will strengthen your preparation. Today's highlights cover the new RAW chief, World Asteroid Day 2025, and other important topics.

  1. Who has been appointed as the new chief of India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)? – Parag Jain
  2. When is World Asteroid Day observed? – 30 June
  3. Where is the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone II Annual Conference 2025 being held? – Dharamshala
  4. Which ministry has recently launched the ‘Adi Karmyogi’ programme? – Ministry of Tribal Affairs
  5. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth how many crore rupees in Godhra, Gujarat? – ₹125 crore

