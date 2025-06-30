Current Affairs One Liners 30 June 2025: World Asteroid Day 2025

One Liner Current Affairs 30 June 2025: Get the latest one-liner current affairs in a crisp new style. These key updates are crucial for exams and will strengthen your preparation. Today’s highlights cover the new RAW chief, World Asteroid Day 2025, and other important topics.
- Who has been appointed as the new chief of India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)? – Parag Jain
- When is World Asteroid Day observed? – 30 June
- Where is the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone II Annual Conference 2025 being held? – Dharamshala
- Which ministry has recently launched the ‘Adi Karmyogi’ programme? – Ministry of Tribal Affairs
- Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth how many crore rupees in Godhra, Gujarat? – ₹125 crore
