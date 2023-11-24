Current Affairs One Liners: November 24 2023- Patna High Court

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Geert Wilders, National Metallurgist Awards, Afghanistan, Joint Military Exercise 'Surya Kiran' etc. 1. Which right-wing leader has won the recently concluded parliamentary elections in the Netherlands - Geert Wilders

2. Which country has announced permanent closure of its diplomatic mission in India- Afghanistan 3. Where is the 17th joint military exercise Surya Kiran being organized – Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand

4. Justice Bibek Chaudhary has taken oath as the judge of which High Court – Patna High Court Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 24 November 2023

5. In which state the famous 'Ghol' fish has been given the status of state fish - Gujarat 6. ISR has developed a high yielding black pepper variety, what name has it been given - 'Chandra'