Current Affairs One Liners: November 24 2023- Patna High Court

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Geert Wilders, National Metallurgist Awards, Afghanistan, Joint Military Exercise 'Surya Kiran' etc.

Nov 24, 2023, 19:01 IST
Current Affairs One Liners: November 24 2023
1. Which right-wing leader has won the recently concluded parliamentary elections in the Netherlands - Geert Wilders

2. Which country has announced permanent closure of its diplomatic mission in India- Afghanistan

3. Where is the 17th joint military exercise Surya Kiran being organized – Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand

4. Justice Bibek Chaudhary has taken oath as the judge of which High Court – Patna High Court

5. In which state the famous 'Ghol' fish has been given the status of state fish - Gujarat

6. ISR has developed a high yielding black pepper variety, what name has it been given - 'Chandra'

7. Who has been honored with the National Metallurgist Award- Dr. Debashish Bhattacharya

8. Joint military exercise 'Surya Kiran' is organized between India and which country - Nepal

9. Who was awarded the Young Metallurgist (Environment) Award under the National Metallurgist Awards 2022 – Dr. Niloy Kundu

