Current Affairs Quiz: 24 November 2023- Joint Military Exercise 'Surya Kiran'

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as 'Ghol' fish, National Metallurgist Awards etc.

2. In which state the famous 'Ghol' fish has been given the status of state fish?

(d) Odisha

3. ISR has developed a high yielding black pepper variety, what has it been named?

(a) 'Chandra'

(b) 'Sun'

(c) 'Dharma'

(d) 'Jal'

4. Who has been honored with the National Metallurgist Award?

(a) Dr. Rameshwar Sah

(b) Dr. Debashish Bhattacharya

(c) Dr. Niloy Kundu

(d) Dr. Agilan Muthumanikam

5. Who has become the fourth Indian to be honored with Pakistan's highest civilian award?

(a) A R Rahman

(b) Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

(c) Mohammad Hamid Ansari

(d) none of these

6. Justice Bibek Chaudhary has taken oath as the judge of which High Court?

(a) Patna High Court

(b) Allahabad High Court

(c) Guwahati High Court

(d) Delhi High Court

Answer:-

1. (d) Nepal

The 17th joint military exercise Surya Kiran between the armies of India and Nepal is being organized in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. A contingent of Nepal Army comprising 334 military personnel has reached India to participate in it. This exercise will run from 24 November to 07 December 2023. It is an annual military exercise and is organized by rotation in both the countries.

2. (c) Gujarat

Marine 'Ghol' fish has been given the status of state fish of Gujarat in the first Global Fisheries Conference India 2023 held in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made this announcement at a program in Gujarat Science City. Ghoul fish are found widely in the Indo-Pacific region, from the Persian Gulf to the Pacific Ocean.

3. (a) 'Chandra'

In a significant achievement in the field of agriculture, the Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) in Kozhikode has developed a new variety of black pepper, which has been named 'Chandra'. The research team at IISR has developed 'IISR Chandra' from the cross of two different black pepper varieties - Cholamundi and Thommankodi.

4. (b) Dr. Debashish Bhattacharya

The National Metallurgist Awards 2022 were presented at an event organized by the Steel Ministry. In this, Dr. Debashish Bhattacharya was honored with the National Metallurgist Award. Dr. Niloy Kundu was honored with the Young Metallurgist (Environment) Award. Also Dr. Kamachi Mudali Uthandi was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

5. (b) Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

Dr., head of the Mumbai-based Dawoodi Bohra sect of Islam. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin will be honored with Pakistan's highest civilian award 'Nishan-e-Pakistan. He will become the fourth Indian to be honored with Pakistan's highest civilian award. Morarji Desai was the first Indian to be honored with Pakistan's highest civilian award.

6. (a) Patna High Court

Justice Bibek Chaudhary has taken oath as judge of Patna High Court. Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath of office in the presence of High Court judges at Raj Bhavan. Before assuming his current assignment, Justice Chaudhary was serving as a judge in the Calcutta High Court.

