Current Affairs One Liners: November 30 2023- India's first 'Telecom Center of Excellence'

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as India's first'Telecom Center of Excellence', ICC T20 World Cup 2024, new CEO of OpenAI etc. 1. In which city will the Expo 2030 World Fair be organized – Riyadh

2. Which Hollywood actor has been honored with the 'Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement' Award - Michael Douglas 3. Where is the 40th Coast Guard Commanders' Conference being held - New Delhi

4. Which team from the African region has qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024- Uganda

5. India's first 'Telecom Center of Excellence' will be started in which state - Uttar Pradesh 6. Who has been re-appointed as the CEO of OpenAI- Sam Altman