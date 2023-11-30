Quick Links

Current Affairs One Liners: November 30 2023- India's first 'Telecom Center of Excellence'

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as India's first 'Telecom Center of Excellence', ICC T20 World Cup 2024, new CEO of OpenAI etc.

Bagesh Yadav
By Bagesh Yadav
Nov 30, 2023, 17:57 IST
Current Affairs One Liners: November 30 2023
Current Affairs One Liners: November 30 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as India's first'Telecom Center of Excellence', ICC T20 World Cup 2024, new CEO of OpenAI etc.

1. In which city will the Expo 2030 World Fair be organized – Riyadh

2. Which Hollywood actor has been honored with the 'Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement' Award - Michael Douglas

3. Where is the 40th Coast Guard Commanders' Conference being held - New Delhi

4. Which team from the African region has qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024- Uganda

Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 30 November 2023

5. India's first 'Telecom Center of Excellence' will be started in which state - Uttar Pradesh

6. Who has been re-appointed as the CEO of OpenAI- Sam Altman

7. For how many years has the Union Cabinet extended the 'Garib Kalyan Food Programme' - 5 years

8. Who has recently been named as the President of OpenAI- Greg Brockman

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Monthly Current Affairs PDF

  • Current Affairs PDF July 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF August 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF September 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF October 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF November 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF December 2023
View all

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept