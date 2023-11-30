Current Affairs Quiz: 30 November 2023- ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

1. In which city will the Expo 2030 World Fair be organized?

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 etc.

2. Which Hollywood actor has been honored with the 'Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement' Award?

(d) Carlos Saura

3. Who has been re-appointed as the CEO of OpenAI?

(a) Brett Taylor

(b) Meera Murati

(c) Greg Brockman

(d) Sam Altman

4. The Union Cabinet has extended the 'Garib Kalyan Food Programme' for how many years?

(a) 2 years

(b) 3 years

(c) 4 years

(d) 5 years

5. India's first 'Telecom Center of Excellence' will be launched in which state?

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Haryana

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Assam

6. Where is the 40th Coast Guard Commanders' Conference being held?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Mumbai

(c) Jaipur

(d) Chennai

7. Which team from the African region has qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024?

(a) Zimbabwe

(b) Uganda

(c) Ghana

(d) Tanzania

Answer:-

1. (d) Riyadh

Riyadh, the capital of the Gulf country Saudi Arabia, has won the right to host the Expo 2030 world fair. This will be a big event to be held in the Gulf countries after the Football World Cup in Qatar last year. This expo will be organized in Riyadh between October 2030 and March 2031.

2. (b) Michael Douglas

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas has been honored with the 'Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement' Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The 54th IFFI is being organized in Goa. The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award is an international award instituted by the International Film Festival of India, first presented in 1999.

3. (d) Sam Altman

Artificial intelligence based company OpenAI has officially again appointed Sam Altman as the CEO of the company. Recently he had resigned from his post. Company co-founder Greg Brockman has again been named as the President of OpenAI.

4. (d) 5 years

The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of 'Garib Kalyan Food Programme' for additional five years. Under this, the government will continue to provide free grains to eligible citizens through the scheme. This central scheme was officially launched as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. (c) Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the launch of India's first 'Telecom Center of Excellence'. Under this, Rs 30 crore will be spent on 5G-AI research and 6G launch. The UP government has announced the creation of India's first Center of Excellence in Telecom at IIT Roorkee. Under this centre, contribution will also be made in the development of 5G and 6G technology.

6. (a) New Delhi

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 40th Coast Guard Commanders' Conference in New Delhi. The objective of this three-day conference is to solve the current maritime challenges and strengthen the coastal surveillance system of the country. The Indian Coast Guard was established in 1978 and is working under the Ministry of Defence.

7. (b) Uganda

Uganda has qualified from the African region for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The Ugandan team has ensured its place in the top two in the African zone qualifiers. This is the first time that Uganda has qualified for the T20 World Cup.

Also read:

What are the new rules brought for SIM cards, which will be applicable from December 1?

Pro Kabaddi 2023: See the list of all season top defenders of Pro Kabaddi League here