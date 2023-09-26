Current Affairs One Liners: September 26 2023- India Energy Summit 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India Energy Summit 2023, Blind Football Intercontinental Cup 2023 etc.

1. For how many years has the Central Government extended the tenure of RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao - 01 year

2. Who inaugurated the 'India Energy Summit 2023'- RK Singh

3. Who will lead a delegation of Parliament in the 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum – Harivansh Narayan Singh

4. Which team has made the record of hitting 3000 sixes in the history of ODI cricket - India

5. In which city will the IBSA Blind Football Intercontinental Cup 2023 be organized – Kochi

6. Who is the advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose tenure has been extended - Amit Khare

7. Who will be honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award- Waheeda Rehman

8. In which sport India won its third gold in Asian Games 2023 – Equestrian sports

